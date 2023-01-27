 Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402rj L8069ws Laptop Ga402rj L8069ws Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending Gadgets

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ L8069WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ L8069WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ L8069WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 169,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ L8069WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ L8069WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹169,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2560 x 1600 Pixels
    1.72 Kg
    Add to compare
    ₹ 175,990 M.R.P. ₹214,990
    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ-L8069WS Laptop GA402RJ-L8069WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ-L8069WS Laptop GA402RJ-L8069WS price in India starts at Rs.169,990. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RJ-L8069WS Laptop GA402RJ-L8069WS is Rs.175,990 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Gray AniMe Matrix colour.

    Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402rj L8069ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2560 x 1600 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • 8 Hrs
    • 4 Cell
    • 8 Hrs
    • Li-Po
    • Li-Po
    Display Details
    • 216 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • 2560 x 1600 Pixels
    • QHD+ 16:10 120Hz/3ms
    • No
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    General Information
    • 1.72 Kg
    • Eclipse Gray AniMe Matrix
    • GA402RJ-L8069WS
    • Asus
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 312 x 227 x 20  mm
    Memory
    • 1
    • DDR5
    • 16 GB
    • DDR5
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Built-in Microphones
    • Yes
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • 4.8 Ghz
    • â€ŽAMD Radeon RX 6700S
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9 - 6900HS
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    Ports
    • 4
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Zephyrus G14 Ga402rj L8069ws Laptop