Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503rm Ln143ws Laptop Ga503rm Ln143ws Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

 Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503rm Ln143ws Laptop Ga503rm Ln143ws Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RM LN143WS Laptop

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RM LN143WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 159,890 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800HS Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RM LN143WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RM LN143WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹159,890
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800HS
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2560 x 1440 Pixels
    1.90 Kg
    See full specifications
    ₹ 151,389 M.R.P. ₹199,980
    Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RM-LN143WS Laptop GA503RM-LN143WS Price in India

    Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RM-LN143WS Laptop GA503RM-LN143WS price in India starts at Rs.159,890. The lowest price of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503RM-LN143WS Laptop GA503RM-LN143WS is Rs.151,389 on amazon.in which is available in Eclipse Gray colour.

    Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503rm Ln143ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 2560 x 1440 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    Display Details
    • 188 ppi
    • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
    • 2K WQHD 240Hz/3ms
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    • 240 Hz
    General Information
    • Eclipse Gray
    • Asus
    • GA503RM-LN143WS
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 355 x 243 x 20  mm
    • 1.90 Kg
    Memory
    • DDR5
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    • 2
    • DDR5
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphones
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.2
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • 4.7 Ghz
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800HS
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • 1-Zone RGB Chiclet Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Rog Zephyrus G15 Ga503rm Ln143ws Laptop