Samsung phones under 25000: Top 5 picks for those who want great features, but on a budget

Looking for a great smartphone that is also budget-friendly? Don't fret, because Samsung offers a variety of fantastic options for under 25,000 rupees. Whether you need a powerful processor, a stunning display, or an impressive camera, these Samsung phones have you covered. Let's explore the top Samsung smartphones in this price range, so you can find the perfect one without breaking the bank.

1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G stands out with its sleek design, featuring a beautiful matte finish, especially in the striking orange variant. Despite its large 5000mAh battery, it remains lightweight at under 200 grams. Notably, it boasts optical image stabilization (OIS) for its primary 50MP camera, enhancing your photography experience. The rear camera setup also includes a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera.



2. Samsung Galaxy A32

Available in three different colors, the Samsung Galaxy A32 combines powerful specifications with a stylish design. It's known for its excellent camera quality, allowing you to capture stunning photos and selfies with clarity. Running on Android 11, it features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by a substantial 5000mAh lithium-ion battery. With 8GB of RAM, it offers ample storage capacity.

3. Samsung Galaxy M13

While Samsung is known for premium smartphones, they also cater to mid-range budget users with options like the Samsung Galaxy M13. It boasts 64GB of RAM and a dual camera setup with 50MP + 2MP lenses.

4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

If you're looking for a balance between affordability and quality, consider the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. It boasts a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, delivering vibrant and sharp visuals. Under the hood, it's equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC for a smooth user experience. Additionally, it features a robust 6000mAh battery and a capable camera setup with a 50MP primary lens.

5. Samsung Galaxy A52

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, enduring up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. Its 64MP Quad camera with OIS ensures high-resolution, stable images. The 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant details. A 4500mAh battery keeps it running all day. Available in Black, Blue, White, and Purple, it offers sleek, curved design.

These Samsung phones under 25000 offer great features and designs, catering to a variety of needs. So, find the one that suits you best and enjoy a great experience without breaking the bank!