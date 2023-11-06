Icon

Samsung phones under 25000: Top 5 picks for those who want great features, but on a budget

Discover top Samsung phones under 25000. From sleek designs to powerful cameras, find the perfect budget-friendly device to suit your needs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 19:27 IST
Icon
Samsung
Discover affordable Samsung phones under 25000 with impressive features. (AP)
Samsung
Discover affordable Samsung phones under 25000 with impressive features. (AP)

Looking for a great smartphone that is also budget-friendly? Don't fret, because Samsung offers a variety of fantastic options for under 25,000 rupees. Whether you need a powerful processor, a stunning display, or an impressive camera, these Samsung phones have you covered. Let's explore the top Samsung smartphones in this price range, so you can find the perfect one without breaking the bank.

1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G stands out with its sleek design, featuring a beautiful matte finish, especially in the striking orange variant. Despite its large 5000mAh battery, it remains lightweight at under 200 grams. Notably, it boasts optical image stabilization (OIS) for its primary 50MP camera, enhancing your photography experience. The rear camera setup also includes a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BS193NXQ-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Samsung Galaxy A32

Available in three different colors, the Samsung Galaxy A32 combines powerful specifications with a stylish design. It's known for its excellent camera quality, allowing you to capture stunning photos and selfies with clarity. Running on Android 11, it features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by a substantial 5000mAh lithium-ion battery. With 8GB of RAM, it offers ample storage capacity.

3. Samsung Galaxy M13

While Samsung is known for premium smartphones, they also cater to mid-range budget users with options like the Samsung Galaxy M13. It boasts 64GB of RAM and a dual camera setup with 50MP + 2MP lenses.

B0B4F2TTTS-2

4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

If you're looking for a balance between affordability and quality, consider the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. It boasts a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, delivering vibrant and sharp visuals. Under the hood, it's equipped with an Exynos 1280 SoC for a smooth user experience. Additionally, it features a robust 6000mAh battery and a capable camera setup with a 50MP primary lens.

B0CHJ4CS3K-3

5. Samsung Galaxy A52

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, enduring up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. Its 64MP Quad camera with OIS ensures high-resolution, stable images. The 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant details. A 4500mAh battery keeps it running all day. Available in Black, Blue, White, and Purple, it offers sleek, curved design.

B09R3QD8Z6-4

These Samsung phones under 25000 offer great features and designs, catering to a variety of needs. So, find the one that suits you best and enjoy a great experience without breaking the bank!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 19:27 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung phones under 25000: Top 5 picks for those who want great features, but on a budget
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon