 Asus Vivobook 14 X415fa Bv341ws Laptop X415fa Bv341ws Price in India(09 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 14 X415FA BV341WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 14 X415FA BV341WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 14 X415FA BV341WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X415FA BV341WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X415FA BV341WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹31,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-10110U
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1366 x 768 Pixels
    Key Specs
    ₹31,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-10110U
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    ₹ 35,490 M.R.P. ₹52,990
    Asus Laptops Prices in India

    Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,657 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Asus Vivobook 14 X415fa Bv341ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • 6 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 6 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 112 ppi
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • No
    • LED-Backlit, HD (1366 x 768) 16:9, 220nits, NanoEdge bezel, Anti-Glare Plane with 45% NTSC, 82% Screen-To-Body Ratio
    General Information
    • Asus
    • Natural Silver
    • 64-bit
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • x x  mm
    • X415FA-BV341WS
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • SonicMaster
    • Built-in Microphones
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    • 720
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 4.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 2.1 Ghz
    • Intel Core i3-10110U
    • Intel UHD
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Yes
    • MultiGesture Touchpad
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Asus Vivobook 14 X415fa Bv341ws Laptop