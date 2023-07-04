 Asus Vivobook 15 Oled M1505ya Lk542ws Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA LK542WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA LK542WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA LK542WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 65,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U Processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA LK542WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA LK542WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_Capacity_16GB
AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155341/heroimage/asus-oled-m1505ya-lk542ws-155341-v3-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155341/heroimage/asus-oled-m1505ya-lk542ws-155341-v3-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P155341/heroimage/asus-oled-m1505ya-lk542ws-155341-v3-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_4
AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_Capacity_16GB
AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_2"
AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_3"
AsusVivoBook15OLEDM1505YA-LK542WSLaptop_4"
Key Specs
₹65,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U
512 GB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 11 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.70 Kg weight
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹65,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U
512 GB
16 GB DDR4
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK542WS Laptop Price in India

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK542WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.65,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK542WS Laptop is Rs.65,990 on amazon.in which is available in Cool Silver colour.

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK542WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.65,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook 15 OLED M1505YA-LK542WS Laptop is Rs.65,990 on amazon.in which is available in Cool Silver colour.

Asus Vivobook 15 Oled M1505ya Lk542ws Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
  • Yes
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • No
  • OLED
  • 16:9
  • 86 %
  • 600 nits
  • 141 ppi
  • 60Hz Refresh Rate 0.2ms Response Time 60Hz Refresh Rate VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600 Glossy Display 65% Less Harmful Blue Light (Screen-to-Body Ratio)86%
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Asus
  • OLED M1505YA-LK542WS
  • 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9  mm
  • Windows 11 Professional
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Cool Silver
  • 1.70 Kg weight
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 2
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • SonicMaster
  • Built-In Array Microphones
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.0
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • AMD Radeon
  • 6
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 7530U
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Touchpad
  • 1.35mm Key-Travel
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • No
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Videos

View all
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
YouTube Stories To Be Discontinued
YouTube Stories To Be Discontinued
04 Jun 2023
Apple enhances AirPods software features
Apple enhances AirPods software features announced during WWDC 2023
06 Jun 2023
Asmi Jain is one of the winners of the Apple WWDC23 Swift Student challenge.
Indian Student Asmi Jain Triumphs in Apple Swift Student Challenge
04 Jun 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
WhatsApp Companion Mode is now available for iOS users.
WhatsApp's Multi-iOS Device Linking Takes Flight
04 Jun 2023
Apple has unveiled new changes for the Safari browser.
WWDC 2023: Apple adds new features to Safari; Check them here
06 Jun 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Laptops By Brand

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Vivobook 15 Oled M1505ya Lk542ws Laptop