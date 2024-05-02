 Smartphones to launch in May 2024 from Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more | Mobile News

Smartphones to launch in May 2024 from Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more

Which smartphones are set to launch this month? Leaks suggest six flagship models including Realme GT Neo 6, Vivo X100 series, and Oppo Reno 12, set to launch in China this month.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2024, 15:28 IST
Icon
Rumoured smartphone launches in April 2024: Realme GT 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55 and more
Smartphones to launch in May 2024 from Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more
1/5 In April 2024, the Indian smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as several major brands prepare to launch their latest devices. Notable releases include the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55, and Realme GT 5 Pro, offering consumers a diverse range of options catering to various budgets and preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is positioned as its latest flagship offering, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen, and a versatile camera setup. Competing with devices like the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14, Motorola's pricing strategy will be closely observed by consumers. (flipkart)
image caption
3/5 Samsung joins the competition with the Galaxy M55, targeting offline buyers in the mid-range segment. Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen chipset, the Galaxy M55 aims to deliver performance and features expected from a 30,000 smartphone, leveraging Samsung's reputation for quality and reliability. (amazon)
image caption
4/5 Realme is rumored to introduce the GT 5 Pro, emphasizing impressive charging capabilities and premium features. With support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with a vegan leather panel, Realme aims to enhance user experience, building on its track record of value-for-money devices. (amazon)
image caption
5/5 Additionally, Realme Vietnam has announced the launch of the C65 smartphone on April 4th, with availability in several Southeast Asian countries. Expected to be a budget-friendly option, the Realme C65 is speculated to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, multiple RAM and storage variants, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. (Representative Image) (amazon)
Smartphones to launch in May 2024 from Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more
icon View all Images
New smartphones are set to hit the market this month, including Realme GT Neo 6 and Vivo X100s. (Pexels)

After the conclusion of the May Day holidays in China, reports indicate a flurry of new smartphone releases on the horizon. Digital Chat Station, a renowned leaker, has hinted at the imminent arrival of six flagship-grade phones, although specific names are not disclosed. However, speculations suggest that among these releases are the Realme GT Neo 6, Vivo's X100 series, the Oppo Reno 12 lineup, and the Meizu 21 Note.

Realme GT Neo 6

One of the devices under discussion is likely the Realme GT Neo 6, anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and support rapid 120W charging. The leaker recently suggested it could claim the title of the fastest charging phone equipped with the SD8sG3 chip.

Also read: Vivo V30e 5G smartphone launched at 27,999 in India: Check specs, camera and offers

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo X100s Series

Mediatek is set to unveil the Dimensity 9300 Plus chip on May 7 in China, coinciding with the leak's suggestion of two upcoming phones featuring this chip. Both devices are anticipated to feature flat displays with 1.5K resolution, periscope telephoto cameras, and support for 100W fast charging, potentially debuting as the Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro.

Additionally, another phone with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is hinted at, possibly dubbed the Vivo X100 Ultra.

Also read: iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series: Here's all details

Oppo Reno 12 Series

Another device highlighted in the leak is expected to feature an OLED panel with a micro-curved design, offering 1.5K resolution and powered by the Dimensity 9200 chip. This device is speculated to be the Reno 12 Pro, with the standard Reno 12, potentially featuring the Dimensity 8200 chip, also possibly debuting alongside it.

Meizu 21 Note

Lastly, the leak hints at a phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Recent leaks suggest this could be the upcoming Meizu 21 Note.

Also read: Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: From Google Pixel 8 to Nothing Phone 2, check deals on top smartphones

In addition to these, reports indicate that the Honor 200 and 200 Pro are also slated for release this month in China, featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 8 Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. Furthermore, the Moto X50 Ultra is expected to make its debut in China this month as well.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 May, 15:28 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 price to be increased compared to iphone 15 series: here’s all details iphone alarm problem: this is what apple said and here’s what you should do to fix it your iphone or android phone camera is spying on you? stop nasty surprises, check this way 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list itel s24 budget smartphone with 108mp ai camera launched: check out specs, features and more oppo a3 pro price in india, full specifications and all details about the newly launched smartphone amazon great summer sale 2024 announced; check discounts on samsung, oneplus smartphones and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more samsung galaxy f54 5g review: cameras shine, design falls short samsung galaxy f55 5g confirmed to sport a vegan leather finish; check expected specs, launch date and more
Home Mobile Mobile News Smartphones to launch in May 2024 from Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 2: Grab exclusive in-game rewards today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 2: Grab exclusive in-game rewards today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 2
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 2: Check out the new BR Ranked Season 39 event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 1: Useful tips to become a pro player and win every match
Free Fire redeem codes for April 30.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 30: Smart tips to win battlefield with ease

Best Deals For You

Stunning Design
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched: Check out specs, features and more
Apple Macbook Air M1
Macbook Air M1 gets huge discount on Flipkart: This may be the best time to buy the Apple laptop
Samsung Galaxy S25 may support Google Gemini Nano 2 AI model; More AI features on the way?
Samsung Galaxy S25 may support Google Gemini Nano 2 AI model; More AI features on the way?
Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know
Nvidia-backed firm rolls out AI avatars that emotionally respond to text: All you need to know

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets