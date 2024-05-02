Smartphones to launch in May 2024 from Realme, Vivo, Oppo and more

After the conclusion of the May Day holidays in China, reports indicate a flurry of new smartphone releases on the horizon. Digital Chat Station, a renowned leaker, has hinted at the imminent arrival of six flagship-grade phones, although specific names are not disclosed. However, speculations suggest that among these releases are the Realme GT Neo 6, Vivo's X100 series, the Oppo Reno 12 lineup, and the Meizu 21 Note.

Realme GT Neo 6

One of the devices under discussion is likely the Realme GT Neo 6, anticipated to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and support rapid 120W charging. The leaker recently suggested it could claim the title of the fastest charging phone equipped with the SD8sG3 chip.

Vivo X100s Series

Mediatek is set to unveil the Dimensity 9300 Plus chip on May 7 in China, coinciding with the leak's suggestion of two upcoming phones featuring this chip. Both devices are anticipated to feature flat displays with 1.5K resolution, periscope telephoto cameras, and support for 100W fast charging, potentially debuting as the Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro.

Additionally, another phone with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is hinted at, possibly dubbed the Vivo X100 Ultra.

Oppo Reno 12 Series

Another device highlighted in the leak is expected to feature an OLED panel with a micro-curved design, offering 1.5K resolution and powered by the Dimensity 9200 chip. This device is speculated to be the Reno 12 Pro, with the standard Reno 12, potentially featuring the Dimensity 8200 chip, also possibly debuting alongside it.

Meizu 21 Note

Lastly, the leak hints at a phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Recent leaks suggest this could be the upcoming Meizu 21 Note.

In addition to these, reports indicate that the Honor 200 and 200 Pro are also slated for release this month in China, featuring the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and 8 Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. Furthermore, the Moto X50 Ultra is expected to make its debut in China this month as well.