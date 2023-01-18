Asus Vivobook 15 X1500ea Ej701w Laptop Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

ASUS VivoBook
ASUS VivoBook 15 X1500EA-EJ701WS Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 / / 8GB DDR4 + 8GB DDR4 / 512GB PCIe® 3.0 SSD / 15.6-inch / FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 / Indie Black / Fingerprint / Win 11 Home / MS Office
₹57,100
₹79,000
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA-EJ701W Laptop price in India starts at Rs.57,280. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA-EJ701W Laptop is Rs.57,100 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.
Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA-EJ701W Laptop price in India starts at Rs.57,280. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA-EJ701W Laptop is Rs.57,100 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.