Asus Vivobook Gaming F571lh Al434t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

 Asus Vivobook Gaming F571lh Al434t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb)
AsusVivoBookGamingF571LH-AL434TLaptop(CoreI710thGen/16GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_Capacity_16GB
AsusVivoBookGamingF571LH-AL434TLaptop(CoreI710thGen/16GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P149542/heroimage/asus-f571lh-al434t-149542-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookGamingF571LH-AL434TLaptop(CoreI710thGen/16GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P149542/heroimage/asus-f571lh-al434t-149542-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookGamingF571LH-AL434TLaptop(CoreI710thGen/16GB/1TB256GBSSD/Windows10/4GB)_3

Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH AL434T Laptop

Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH AL434T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 68,990 in India with Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH AL434T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH AL434T Laptop now with free delivery.
Star Black
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH-AL434T Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 256 GB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH AL434T Laptop in India is Rs. 68,990.  It comes in the following colors: Star Black. The status of Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH AL434T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

256 GB

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Asus Vivobook Gaming F571lh Al434t Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Vivobook Gaming F571lh Al434t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    150 W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 248 x 21 mm

  • Colour

    Star Black

  • Thickness

    21 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    F571LH-AL434T

  • Weight

    2.14 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    Asus

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Speakers

    Harman/Kardon Built In Speaker

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

  • Clockspeed

    4.8 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-10870H (10th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus VivoBook Gaming F571LH AL434T Laptop

