Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx506hc Hn089ws Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC HN089WS Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC HN089WS Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 62,990 in India with Intel Core i5-11400H (11th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC HN089WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC HN089WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹62,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-11400H (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.30 Kg weight
8 Hrs
Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC HN089WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC HN089WS Laptop in India is Rs. 62,990.  It comes in the following colors: Graphite ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC HN089WS Laptop in India is Rs. 62,990.  It comes in the following colors: Graphite Black.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 FX506HC-HN089WS Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Asus Tuf Gaming F15 Fx506hc Hn089ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 4 Cell
  • 65 W
  • 8 Hrs
Display Details
  • FHD Display
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • 144 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Asus
  • Windows 11
  • FX506HC-HN089WS
  • Graphite Black
  • 359 x 256 x 23 mm
  • 2.30 Kg weight
  • 23 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 3200 Mhz
Multimedia
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphones
  • Built-in Speakers
Networking
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-11400H (11th Gen)
  • 4 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • 2.7 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
  • Yes
Ports
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
