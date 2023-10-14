Asus Vivobook K15 Oled Km513ua L501ts Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L501TS Laptop Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L501TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 62,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5-5500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L501TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook K15 OLED KM513UA L501TS Laptop now with free delivery.