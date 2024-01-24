 Asus Vivobook Max A541uv Dm977t Laptop (core I3 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus Vivobook Max A541UV DM977T Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 34,990 in India with Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook Max A541UV DM977T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook Max A541UV DM977T Laptop now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹34,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen)
Windows 10
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.9 Kg weight
Asus Vivobook Max A541UV DM977T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook Max A541UV DM977T Laptop in India is Rs. 34,990.  At Amazon, the Asus Vivobook Max A541UV DM977T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,250.  It comes in the following colors: Chocolate Black.

Asus Vivobook Max A541uv Dm977t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

Display Details

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit AntiGlare Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

General Information

  • Model

    A541UV-DM977T

  • Weight

    1.9 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Colour

    Chocolate Black

  • Thickness

    27.6 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381 x 252 x 27.6 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 10

Memory

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1 DIMM

  • Expandable Memory

    12 GB

  • Capacity

    4 GB

Multimedia

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Audio Solution

    HD Audio Solution

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    ASUS SonicMaster

Networking

  • Other Networking Options

    1 multi-format SD media card reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    4

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

Others

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-7100U (7th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce 920MX

  • Clockspeed

    2.4 Ghz

Peripherals

  • Keyboard

    Standard Keyboard

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures support

  • Optical Drive

    CD/DVD writer

Ports

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB
