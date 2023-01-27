 Asus Vivobook Pro 16x Oled M7600qc L2044ws Laptop M7600qc L2044ws Price in India(27 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC L2044WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC L2044WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC L2044WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 124,890 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC L2044WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC L2044WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150483/heroimage/asus-m7600qc-l2044ws-150483-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150483/images/Design/asus-m7600qc-l2044ws-150483-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150483/images/Design/asus-m7600qc-l2044ws-150483-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150483/images/Design/asus-m7600qc-l2044ws-150483-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P150483/images/Design/asus-m7600qc-l2044ws-150483-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹124,890
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    3840 x 2400 Pixels
    1.95 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹124,890
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 145,000 M.R.P. ₹200,000
    Buy Now

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC-L2044WS Laptop M7600QC-L2044WS Price in India

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC-L2044WS Laptop M7600QC-L2044WS price in India starts at Rs.124,890. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC-L2044WS Laptop M7600QC-L2044WS is Rs.145,000 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC-L2044WS Laptop M7600QC-L2044WS price in India starts at Rs.124,890. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED M7600QC-L2044WS Laptop M7600QC-L2044WS is Rs.145,000 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Vivobook Pro 16x Oled M7600qc L2044ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 3840 x 2400 px
    Battery
    • 120 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 6 Cell
    Display Details
    • 3840 x 2400 Pixels
    • OLED
    • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    • No
    • 4K OLED (0.2ms response time, 550nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut)
    • 283 ppi
    General Information
    • Black
    • 1.95 Kg
    • 360.5 x 259 x 18.9  mm
    • 64-bit
    • Asus
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • M7600QC-L2044WS
    Memory
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Built-in microphone
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speaker
    • Yes
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 9-5900HX
    • 4 GB
    • 4.7 Ghz
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Vivobook Pro 16x Oled M7600qc L2044ws Laptop