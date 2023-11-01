 Asus Vivobook R542uq Dm275t Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop

Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop

Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 55,190 in India with Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹55,190
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.2 Kg weight
See full specifications
Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop in India is Rs. 55,190.  At Amazon, the Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop can ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop in India is Rs. 55,190.  At Amazon, the Asus Vivobook R542UQ DM275T Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 44,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

icon24% off

ASUS Vivobook 15X 2023 Intel Core i3 1315U 13th Gen 15 6 39 62 cms FHD Thin and Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 15X (2023), Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Black/1.6 kg), K3504VAB-NJ321WS
₹58,990 ₹44,990
Asus Vivobook R542uq Dm275t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • LED
  • No
  • Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • R542UQ-DM275T
  • 64-bit
  • Grey
  • 2.2 Kg weight
  • Asus
  • Windows 10 Professional
Memory
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 32 GB
  • 1 x 8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Digital Microphone
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 4.1
  • Multi Format SD Media Card Reader
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • No
  • 2 Years
Performance
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • 2 GB
  • Intel Core i7-8550U (8th Gen)
  • NVIDIA Geforce 940MX
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
    Asus Vivobook R542uq Dm275t Laptop