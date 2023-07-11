 Asus Vivobook 14 X415ja Ek501t Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK501T Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK501T Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK501T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 44,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusVivoBook14X415JA-EK501TLaptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
AsusVivoBook14X415JA-EK501TLaptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
AsusVivoBook14X415JA-EK501TLaptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
1/3 AsusVivoBook14X415JA-EK501TLaptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
2/3 AsusVivoBook14X415JA-EK501TLaptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB"
View all Images 3/3 AsusVivoBook14X415JA-EK501TLaptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
Key Specs
₹44,990 (speculated)
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.6 Kg weight
6 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when launched
Add to compare
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK501T Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK501T Laptop in India is Rs. 44,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey.

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA-EK501T Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 10)

(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming
24% off

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 2023 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 14 inch 35 56 cm FHD Thin Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK547WS
₹59,000 ₹44,990
Buy Now
23% off

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 2023 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 14 inch 35 56 cm FHD Thin Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK522WS
₹58,500 ₹44,999
Buy Now

Asus Vivobook 14 X415ja Ek501t Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • 6 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • LED
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 157 ppi
General Information
  • Grey
  • 1.6 Kg weight
  • 64-bit
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
  • Asus
  • X415JA-EK501T
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 4.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel UHD
  • 1.0 Ghz
  • Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Asus

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
25% OFF
24% OFF
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
19% OFF
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Asus Laptops

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK501T Laptop Competitors

33% OFF
HP 14s dy2506TU 546K2PA Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 14 Inches Display Size
35% OFF
HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
26% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB012DIN Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
HP Chromebook 11a na0010nr 1F6F4UA Laptop
  • 32 GB SSD
  • 4 GB RAM LPDDR4X
  • 11.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK501T Laptop News

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED launched with focus on AI, innovation, design, and sustainability

24 Jan 2024
ASUS VivoBook 15

Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops

22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED

ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs

22 Aug 2022
Asus

Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India

22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Vivobook 14 X415ja Ek501t Laptop