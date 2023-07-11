Asus Vivobook 14 X415ja Ek501t Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK501T Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X415JA EK501T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 44,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹44,990 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight Battery Life 6 Hrs

Asus Vivobook 14 X415ja Ek501t Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 2 Cell

Battery life 6 Hrs

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pixel Density 157 ppi General Information Colour Grey

Weight 1.6 Kg weight

Operating System Type 64-bit

Thickness 19 Millimeter thickness

Brand Asus

Model X415JA-EK501T

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Memory Capacity 8 GB

Memory Layout 1x8 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4

RAM speed 3200 Mhz

Memory Slots 1 Multimedia Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Webcam Yes

In-built Microphone Yes

Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 4.0 Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Graphic Processor Intel UHD

Clock-speed 1.0 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

USB 3.0 slots 1

USB Type C 1

USB 2.0 slots 2

Microphone Jack Yes Storage HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

HDD type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

