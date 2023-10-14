Asus Vivobook Ultra K14 K413ea Eb311ws Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 K413EA EB311WS Laptop Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 K413EA EB311WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 40,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1125G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 K413EA EB311WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Ultra K14 K413EA EB311WS Laptop now with free delivery.