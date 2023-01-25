 Asus Vivobook S14 Oled S3402za Km502ws Laptop Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook S14 OLED S3402ZA KM502WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook S14 OLED S3402ZA KM502WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 68,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook S14 OLED S3402ZA KM502WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook S14 OLED S3402ZA KM502WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹68,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2880 x 1800 Pixels
    1.50 Kg weight
    amazon
    ₹ 74,990 M.R.P. ₹92,990
    Asus VivoBook S14 OLED S3402ZA-KM502WS Laptop Price in India

    Asus VivoBook S14 OLED S3402ZA-KM502WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.68,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook S14 OLED S3402ZA-KM502WS Laptop is Rs.74,990 on amazon.in which is available in Indie Black colour.

    Asus Vivobook S14 Oled S3402za Km502ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
    Battery
    • 90 W
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
    • OLED
    • OLED (Peak Brightness 600 Nits 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut)
    • 90 Hz
    • 243 ppi
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • No
    • 600 nits
    • 16:10
    • 85 %
    General Information
    • S3402ZA-KM502WS
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9  mm
    • Indie Black
    • 18.9 Millimeter thickness
    • Asus
    • 1.50 Kg weight
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • 16 GB
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Array Microphones
    • Built-in Speaker
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 8
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 4.2 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • No
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Asus Vivobook S14 Oled S3402za Km502ws Laptop