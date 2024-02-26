Phones under Rs. 30,000 with best camera: Top 10 picks for picture-perfect moments

The evolution of smartphones has introduced high-quality cameras into our daily lives. For those who want to freeze picture-perfect moments without the burden of carrying a bulky camera, camera phones under 30000 rupees are the perfect solution. Offering remarkable camera capabilities in a compact, portable device, these phones let you capture and cherish the most important moments of your life. These smartphones are not only affordable but also cater to the demands of avid photography enthusiasts. The technological advancements in mobile photography have narrowed the gap between cameras and smartphones, paving the way for image quality, versatile features, and user-friendly interfaces like never before. Products included in this article 40% OFF TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G (Dark Welkin, 8GB RAM,512GB Storage)|8GB Expandable RAM| Industry 1st 50MP RGBW-Pro Camera| Segment 1st 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro Lens |6.67" 120Hz, 10bit AMOLED in-Display (348) 30% OFF Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Waterfall Blue,8GB,128GB)|120Hz sAMOLED Display|50MP Triple No Shake Cam|6000 mAh Battery|4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update|16GB RAM with RAM+|Android 13|Without Charger (12,773) 14% OFF iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone (8,801) 22% OFF itel P55 5G | Dimensity 6080 | 12GB* RAM+128GB ROM with Memory Fusion| 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera| 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Warranty | Mint Green (2,520) 38% OFF Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue (4,352) 18% OFF Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (Iceberg Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) (171) 9% OFF OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Chromatic Gray, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) (44,428) 11% OFF realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,8GB+128GB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera (2,610) 27% OFF Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (ICY Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Latest Snapdragon 778G 5G | sAMOLED 120Hz Display (21,308) 20% OFF OPPO F23 5G (Bold Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offers (1,102)

List of Best Selling Products

A major advantage of camera phones under 30000 are their portability which allows for spontaneous photoshoots. These devices come with many cutting-edge features including multi-lens setups, optical zoom capabilities, larger sensors, image processing algorithms, and artificial intelligence-driven enhancements. From low-light photography to impressive optical stabilization for shake-free images and even the capability to shoot high-resolution videos, all of these features help you capture stunning visuals. Moreover these camera phones come with special modes like portrait and night mode that help in creating stunning photos even in challenging conditions. With high-quality video capabilities and some manual controls, these devices also offer a professional-like photography experience.

Gone are the days of huge cameras weighing down your adventures. Today's camera phones under 30000 rupees let you take photos and videos of life's fleeting moments with unparalleled clarity. And the best part is that they fit right in your pocket without being a burden on it. Let's explore the 10 best photography smartphones, by checking out their specifications, unique strengths, pros and cons to find a device that meets your photography needs.

Also Read: OnePlus 12

1. TECNO Camon 20 Premier

A major advantage of camera phones under 30000 are their portability which allows for spontaneous photoshoots. These devices come with many cutting-edge features including multi-lens setups, optical zoom capabilities, larger sensors, image processing algorithms, and artificial intelligence-driven enhancements. From low-light photography to impressive optical stabilization for shake-free images and even the capability to shoot high-resolution videos, all of these features help you capture stunning visuals. Moreover these camera phones come with special modes like portrait and night mode that help in creating stunning photos even in challenging conditions. With high-quality video capabilities and some manual controls, these devices also offer a professional-like photography experience.

Gone are the days of huge cameras weighing down your adventures. Today's camera phones under 30000 rupees let you take photos and videos of life's fleeting moments with unparalleled clarity. And the best part is that they fit right in your pocket without being a burden on it. Let's explore the 10 best photography smartphones, by checking out their specifications, unique strengths, pros and cons to find a device that meets your photography needs.

Also Read: OnePlus 12

1. TECNO Camon 20 Premier

B0C5XP9Y72-1

The TECNO Camon 20 Premier's innovative features help deliver high photo quality. The pioneering 50MP RGBW-Pro Camera, a first in the industry, utilizes advanced sensor technology to capture vivid and detailed images with enhanced color accuracy, even in low-light conditions. This sensor's unique RGBW arrangement allows for better light sensitivity, resulting in sharper and more vibrant photos. The Segment-First 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro Lens enables users to capture detailed close-ups and expansive shots. This lens excels in capturing details, textures, and wider scenes, delivering depth and clarity to the images. The 32MP Selfie Camera lets you click crystal-clear self-portraits, emphasizing every detail with precision. Moreover, the advanced laser focus system ensures rapid focusing that forms sharper and well-defined images.

Specifications of TECNO Camon 20 Premier:

OS: ‎Android 13.0

RAM: 8 GB

Wireless communication technologies: Cellular

Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, USB, 2.4G, 5G

Display technology: ‎AMOLED

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Internal Storage: 512GB

Camera: ‎50MP RGBW-Pro Triple Rear Camera

Colour: Dark Welkin

Battery Power Rating: 5000

What's in the box: ‎Smartphone,45W Power Adaptor, Type-C Cable,TPU Cover, SIM Ejector Tool

Pros Cons Powerful cameras Comes with pre-installed apps Long battery life

B0C7C2NBY2-2

Next on the list of top camera mobiles under 30000 is the Samsung Galaxy M34. It boasts an impressive camera setup, featuring a powerful 50MP primary camera with a wide aperture of F1.8. This ensures clear and detailed shots even in low-light conditions. You can click sharp and blur-free images thanks to the True 50MP no shake cam. Accompanying this main camera are an 8MP and a 2MP lens. The 8MP lens provides additional depth and perspective, while the 2MP lens contributes to macro or close-up shots. On the front, a 13MP camera with an F2.0 aperture delivers high-quality selfies and video calls. You can also see the pictures on the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The Galaxy M34 lets you click photos for a long time without frequent charging because of its robust 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34:

OS: Android 13.0

RAM: ‎8 GB

Wireless communication technologies: Cellular

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC

Display technology: AMOLED

Other display features: Wireless

Resolution: ‎1080 x 2340

Camera ‎Rear: 50MP+8MP+2MP

Front camera: 13MP

Colour: Waterfall Blue

Battery Power Rating: ‎6000

What's in the box: ‎ Data Cable (USB Type C-to-C), SIM Tray Ejector Pin, Quick Start Guide

Pros Cons Decent cameras Average processor Super AMOLED display

3. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

B07WGPJPR3-3

Another excellent addition to the array of camera phones under 30000 rupees is the iQOO. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the device's 64MP AURA Light OIS camera, capable of capturing stunning details. It supports 4K video recording and boasts features like hybrid image stabilization, super night mode, aura light portrait, and camera panning portrait, allowing you to get creative. The device also boasts a 3D curved super-vision display with a remarkable 93.3% screen-to-body ratio. This screen is perfect for looking at the pictures you have taken. Additionally, its slim profile coupled with a premium AG matte glass finish, offers an elegant and ergonomic design. The device also features 8GB RAM, with an additional 8GB Extended RAM functionality, offering ample memory for seamless performance. To keep up with its high performance, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is equipped with a 4600mAh large battery and supports rapid 66W FlashCharge technology.

Specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G:

OS: ‎Funtouch OS 13 Based On Android 13

RAM: 8 GB

Wireless communication technologies: Cellular

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, USB

Display technology: AMOLED

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Resolution: ‎4K

‎Dual Camera: 64MP OIS Main Camera + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Colour: Blue Lagoon

Battery Power Rating: ‎4600

What's in the box: ‎Cell Phone, Charger, Type-C USB Cable, Warranty Card, Quick Start Guide, SIM Eject Tool, Phone Protective Case

Pros Cons Liquid cooling Average battery life Unique design

4. itel P55 5G

B0CHJN2HNZ-4

Itel P55 5G introduces essential features catering to modern smartphone users. Its dual-camera setup includes a 50MP AI-enabled primary camera, promising quality imaging capabilities for everyday photography needs. Accompanying this is an 8MP selfie camera meant for taking clear self-portraits. With a configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, expandable to an impressive 12GB RAM via memory fusion technology, the phone ensures efficient multitasking and sufficient storage for all your photos. The Itel P55 5G features a 90Hz 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display, offering smooth and enhanced visuals for an immersive viewing experience. Lastly, the higher refresh rate contributes to smoother transitions and reduced motion blur, making interactions with the screen more responsive.

Specifications of itel P55 5G:

OS: Android 13.0

RAM: ‎6 GB

Wireless communication technologies: ‎Cellular

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, OTG, Wi-Fi, Type C

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Audio Jack: ‎3.5 mm

Colour: ‎Mint Green

Battery Power Rating: ‎5000

Dual Camera: 50 MP AI

Selfie Camera: 8MP

What's in the box: ‎Power Adapter, SIM Tray Ejector, Phone Case, USB Cable

Pros Cons Affordable Price Limited Performance Good Triple Rear Camera

5. Nokia G21

B09Y99VSSJ-5

The Nokia G21 has a 50MP triple AI rear camera system that is equipped with powerful AI imaging modes that enhance photo quality and creativity. Additionally, the integration of OZO spatial Audio provides an immersive audio experience. The device boasts a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals and a more responsive user interface. You can store plenty of pictures and videos with the 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to an impressive 512GB. A notable highlight of the Nokia G21 is its exceptional battery life, capable of lasting up to 3 days on a single charge, thanks to the 5050mAh battery capacity. This ensures you never run out of battery when clicking photos. The phone runs on the Unisoc T606 processor, providing decent performance for everyday tasks and applications.

Specifications of Nokia G21:

OS: Android 11.0

RAM: ‎6 GB

Wireless communication technologies: Cellular

Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, USB

Other display features: Wireless

Audio Jack: 3.5 mm

Camera: 50MP

Colour: Nordic Blue

Battery Power Rating: ‎5050

What's in the box: 5V2A Charger, Typr C charger , Quick Start Guide, Safety Booklet, TPU Jelly case

Pros Cons Good low light camera RAM could be higher Clean software

6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

B0BRVJ54ZP-6

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is a great addition to the list of camera phones under 30000 rupees. It is equipped with a powerful camera setup, featuring a remarkable 200MP primary camera along with an 8MP and a 2MP lens. Additionally, the 16MP front camera lets you click high-quality selfies and video calls. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the device offers ample memory and storage space to handle multitasking. The smartphone features Full HD+ display, providing vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content, gaming, and more. Powering the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is a robust 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery, offering sufficient battery life to support extended usage periods without frequent recharging. This device is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Processor for smooth performance and multitasking needs.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G:

OS: ‎Android 12.0

RAM: ‎8 GB

Wireless communication technologies: Cellular

Connectivity technologies: ‎USB, HDMI

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Resolution: 1080p

Rear camera:200MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Colour: ‎Blue

Battery Power Rating: ‎5000

What's in the box: ‎‎Smartphone, Adapter, USB Cable

Pros Cons Versatile cameras Water resistance could be better Robust build

7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

B0BY8L3RZ6-7

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is equipped with a sophisticated camera setup, featuring a powerful 108 MP Main Camera with Electronic Image Stabilization for stable and clear images. Complementing the main camera are a 2MP Depth-Assist Lens and a 2MP Macro Lens for enhanced depth perception and close-up shots. Additionally, the front camera stands at 16MP, catering to high-quality self-portraits. The rear camera mode provides a range of shooting options including Hi-res 108MP mode, 3x Lossless Zoom, various photo and video modes like nightscape, expert, panoramic, portrait, macro, time-lapse, slow-motion, long exposure, dual-view video, text scanner, and steady video. The 6.72-inch display with a 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate and FHD+ resolution offers vivid visuals and smoother motion. Running on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1, the Nord CE 3 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that delivers efficient performance for picture processing.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite:

OS: ‎OxygenOS

GPU: ‎Qualcomm

RAM: ‎8 GB

Wireless communication technologies: Cellular

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Display technology: ‎AMOLED

Other display features: Wireless

Main Camera: 108 MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Colour: Chromatic Gray

What's in the box: SIM Tray Ejector, Adapter, Phone Case, USB Cable

Pros Cons Large display No ultrawide lens Fast charging

8. realme narzo 60 Pro

B0C7895BJ9-8

The realme Narzo 60 Pro offers an immersive visual experience through its cutting-edge 120Hz curved display. This curved design enhances the viewing pleasure by providing a wide, lifelike display, perfect for enjoying various multimedia content. The standout feature of the phone is its impressive 100MP camera, delivering professional-grade photos. Equipped with Optical Image Stabilization technology, this camera ensures sharp, clear, and blur-free images even in challenging lighting conditions. It preserves every detail and moment, allowing users to relive their memories with unmatched clarity. For performance, the realme Narzo 60 Pro boasts a powerful configuration of 12GB + 12GB dynamic RAM, enabling lightning-fast multitasking and seamless app switching. This ensures smooth performance even when handling intensive photo processing applications. Additionally, the generous 1TB ROM provides ample storage space for storing numerous photos and videos without concerns of running out of space.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 Pro:

OS: ‎Android 13.0

RAM: 12 GB

Wireless communication technologies: Cellular

Connectivity technologies: Wi-Fi, USB

Camera: 100 MP OIS

Display technology: AMOLED

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Colour: ‎Cosmic Black

Battery Power Rating: 5000

What's in the box: Quick Guide, Protective Case, Adapter, Charger, USB Cable

Pros Cons Large battery Plastic build Many sensors for camera

9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

B09CV7BGWP-9

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G stands as a powerhouse among high-quality camera smartphones. It has a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth camera. This allows users to capture high-resolution photos and versatile shots. In the front, there's a 32MP camera for taking high-quality selfies and video calls. The smartphone boasts a substantial 5000mAh battery capacity for long-lasting usage without frequent recharging. The device features a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O display with FHD+ resolution providing vivid visuals and an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, it features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, expandable up to a massive 1TB via a hybrid SIM or MicroSD slot. Running on the Android v11.0 with One UI 3.1 operating system, the Galaxy M52 5G provides a user-friendly experience.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G:

OS: ‎Android 11.0

RAM: ‎8 GB

Wireless communication technologies: ‎Cellular

Connectivity technologies: ‎WiFi Bluetooth,USB,NFC

Display technology: Super Amoled Plus

‎Triple rear camera: 64MP + 12MP + 5MP

Front camera: 32MP

Colour: ‎Icy Blue

Battery Power Rating: ‎5000

What's in the box: ‎Handset, 15W Fast Charging Adapter,SIM Tray Ejector,USB Cable, User Manual

Pros Cons 5G connectivity Average speaker quality Smooth performance

10. OPPO F23 5G

B082DSTWZ1-10

Last but not the least on the list of camera phones under 30000 is the OPPO F23 5G. Its camera setup includes a 64MP Triple Camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP microscope lens. This setup supports AI color portrait and dual view video, offering creative photography and video capabilities. Additionally, the phone sports a 32MP front camera for taking selfies. For fast processing this phone comes with 8GB of RAM with the potential for RAM expansion up to an additional 8GB. The device comes with a generous 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to a whopping 1TB via a dedicated slot. The smartphone features a substantial 5000mAh battery capacity, coupled with 67W SUPERVOOC charging. The OPPO F23 5G comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ Punch-hole display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth visuals.

Specifications of OPPO F23 5G:

OS: ‎Android 13.0

RAM: ‎8 GB

Wireless communication technologies: ‎Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi

Other display features: ‎Wireless

Resolution: ‎1080p

Audio Jack: ‎3.5 mm

Triple Camera: 64MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Colour: Bold Gold

What's in the box: ‎SIM Tray Ejector, Adapter, Screen Protector, Phone Case, USB Cable

Pros Cons AI-powered photography No microSD card slot Smooth display

Also Read: Realme 12 Pro Plus

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TECNO Camon 20 Premier 108MP camera 45W Flash Charging 512GB Internal Storage Samsung Galaxy M34 50MP no shake camera 6000mAh battery 13MP selfie iQOO Z7 Pro 5G 64MP OIS Main Camera ‎4K high resolution AMOLED display 16MP selfie itel P55 5G 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera 18 W Type C Fast Charging 8MP selfie Nokia G21 50MP AI camera 6.5” 90Hz screen 128 GB storage Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G 200MP triple camera 16MP Front Camera 16.94 cm Full HD+ Display OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 108MP camera 6.72” LCD display 8GB expandable virtual RAM realme narzo 60 Pro 100 MP OIS prolight camera 67W SUPERVOOC charge 120Hz curved vision display Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 64MP triple camera 32MP selfie camera 5MP macro lens OPPO F23 5G 64MP AI camera 32MP selfie camera 40x microlens

Best overall product

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is one of the best premium camera phones. Its headline feature is the 64MP Aura Light OIS sensor, which captures stunning detail and vibrant colors in all lighting conditions. AI-powered scene recognition and modes further enhance your shots, automatically adjusting settings for optimal results. The powerful processor ensures smooth capture and editing, while the vibrant AMOLED display brings your masterpieces to life with incredible clarity.

Best value for money

The itel P55 5G is value for money choice among the best camera phones under 30000. Its 50MP quad camera delivers surprisingly crisp photos and videos. It also has AI scene recognition that automatically adjusts settings for clear shots in any environment, from sun-drenched beaches to dimly lit restaurants. It also features a super night mode that brightens even the most challenging low-light scenarios. This phone lets you expand your creative horizons with features like beauty mode, panorama shots, and slow-motion video capture.

How to find the best camera phone under 30000 rupees?

Finding the best photography smartphones within a budget of 30000 can be a difficult task. Start by researching the camera specifications of various smartphones in this price range. Look for phones equipped with multiple lenses like wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto, ensuring versatility in photography. Pay attention to the primary camera's megapixel count, aperture size, and sensor quality, as these factors significantly impact image quality.

Next, consider camera features such as optical image stabilization for sharper photos, night mode for low-light photography, and AI enhancements that improve overall image processing. Evaluate reviews to see real-world performance and compare how different phones handle various shooting conditions. Also consider factors like display quality, battery life, processing power, and storage capacity, as they complement the overall photography experience. A vibrant display enhances image viewing, a robust processor supports camera performance, and ample storage accommodates numerous photos and videos. By following these steps, you will be well-equipped to find your pick within the wide options of camera phones under 30000.