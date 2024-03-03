 Wordle today: Tough Sunday for sure! Just check hints, clues and answer for February 22 | How-to
Wordle today: Tough Sunday for sure! Just check hints, clues and answer for February 22

Wordle today: Tough Sunday for sure! Just check hints, clues and answer for February 22

Wordle today: Finding it difficult to guess? You can check out the clues, hints and the answer for Wordle today here to win the game.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 03 2024, 18:17 IST
Wordle today: Check some of the best clues and hints to solve today's Wordle challenge. (HT Tech)

Wordle today: It's the first Sunday of this month and Wordle updated its game and took it to a new level. The Sunday Wordle answer may be a little challenging for everyone except the really die-hard fans. However, if you're worried about running out of attempts and losing your winning streak, now is the perfect time to check our Wordle hints and clues. They will not only help you predict the answer but also enable you to boost your score. But be warned, making a wrong move on your last attempt can end your winning streak. To do well in Wordle and not miss any chances, it's important to stay focused. Think carefully about the word, considering the hints and clues provided below for today's Wordle.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game you can play every day. In the game, you see a grid with 5 rows and 6 columns of empty boxes. Your job is to fill in those boxes with the right letters to make a real word. It's not like crossword puzzles because there are no hints or clues to help you. You have to guess the word using only 6 tries. If you guess a letter right and it's in the right spot, the box turns green.

Wordle today: Hints

The Wordle puzzle for today is a bit tricky because it has only one letter that's repeated, and there are two vowels. To solve it, start by figuring out the correct letters and then put them in the right order to get the answer. To make it easier, here are some clues that will guide you in the right direction.

Wordle today: Clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter S.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter E.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word.

4. There is one repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a region, not a nation and has a capital at its core.

Presenting the top hints and clues for Wordle today. We trust that these hints will make it easier for you to deduce the Wordle 988 answer. If you're still facing challenges, simply scroll down to verify the answer.

Wordle today: Answer for March 3

Hold on! Refrain from proceeding if you're not seeking today's Wordle answer. But if you're prepared to uncover it, take a quick glance below.

The answer for Wordle today is STATE. It refers to “a set of circumstances or attributes characterizing a person or thing at a given time; way or form of being; condition,” according to Webster's New World College Dictionary

Well done on successfully completing Wordle! We trust that the provided hints and clues have proven sufficient to assist you with unravelling the puzzle.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 18:17 IST
