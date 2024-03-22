Wordle answer for March 23: Easy solution today! Check hints, clues and answer to get it right

Wordle answer for March 23: Another day, another Wordle puzzle to solve. People who love solving crossword puzzles might find Wordle an enticing challenge. Unlike crosswords, players do not have access to any hints or clues in Wordle. Therefore, they must use their vocabulary and have a calm mind to guess the answer. While this can be difficult, especially if you're new to Wordle, we've curated a list of the best hints and clues that can help you crack the puzzle and guess the Wordle answer for March 23.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game developed by Josh Wardle and published by the New York Times on a daily basis. In the game, players face a 5x6 grid of empty boxes that need to be filled with the right letters to form a meaningful word. In this puzzle game, players need to guess 5 letters correctly in just 6 attempts. If they guess the letter correctly and in the correct place, the box turns green.

Wordle hints

The difficulty of today's Wordle puzzle can be categorized as moderate. While it is not a perplexing word, the challenge it poses due to its rarity in everyday use might be tricky for some. To get the Wordle answer right, players may first guess the correct letters and only then place them to form a meaningful 5-letter word. If you're struggling to solve it, then check out the Wordle clues below.

Wordle clues

1. The word of the day starts with the letter R.

2. The 5-letter word ends with the letter N.

3. There are two vowels in today's Wordle word!

4. There is no repetition of letters.

5. Biggest hint — It is a past participle of a word that means to stand up.

That's it! We've almost given away the answer with the last clue! Now, go ahead and test your mettle by trying to solve Wordle.

Wordle answer for March 23

Want to crack the puzzle on your own? Do not scroll down! However, if you're struggling to solve it and are on your last attempt, then check the Wordle answer for March 23 below.

The answer for Wordle today is RISEN. It refers to “move from a lower position to a higher one,” according to the Oxford Languages Dictionary.

Congratulations on cracking Wordle and maintaining your winning streak! Be sure to check back again for tomorrow's Wordle hints, clues, and the solution.

