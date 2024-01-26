Icon
Best deals on laptops: Check out Asus Vivobook 16X, Dell Inspiron 5430, Acer Nitro V, more

Looking for huge discounts on electronics? Check out the best deals on laptops from top brands such as Asus, Dell, Acer, and more.

Jan 26 2024
| Updated on: Jan 26 2024, 17:58 IST
Check out the best deals on laptops available on Amazon. (Pexels)

Best deals on laptops: The Amazon Republic Day sale might have ended but the e-commerce giant Amazon is still providing massive price drops on electronics products such as laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, etc across all brands and price ranges. This is the best time to shop for electronics and grab the best deals on products. If you are looking for a feature-filled laptop to enhance your productivity and creativity then we have curated a list of laptops from top brands which will help you make the right purchase. Additionally, all the mentioned devices are available at discounted prices on Amazon therefore, you can grab the best deals and offers on your purchase. Check the best deals on laptops here.

Products included in this article

icon55% OFF
ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (2022), 16.0-inch (40.64 cms) FHD+ 16:10, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.80 kg), M1603QA-MB501WS
(1,062)
₹46,990 ₹104,990
Buy now
icon30% OFF
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/1TB SSD/4GB RTX 3050/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/Fingerprint/50WHr /Blue/3.97 kg), M6500QC-HN751WS
(1)
₹71,990 ₹102,990
Buy now
icon23% OFF
Dell Inspiron 5430 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor/16GB/1TB SSD/14.0" (35.56cm) FHD+ WVA 250 nits/Backlit KB + FPR/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/Thin & Light- 1.59kg
(78)
₹85,490 ₹111,697
Buy now
icon20% OFF
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Processor/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/RTX 4050 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6), ANV15-51
(278)
₹75,990 ₹94,999
Buy now
icon38% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SDD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82S9014LIN
(140)
₹69,990 ₹113,290
Buy now
icon33% OFF
Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6), 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Backlit KB Orange, Win 11 + MSO'21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.81kg
(470)
₹71,490 ₹107,885
Buy now
icon32% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop  (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office)
(63)
₹72,990 ₹107,990
Buy now
icon24% OFF
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.6 kg), fr5011TU
(376)
₹53,990 ₹71,641
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (2022), 16.0-inch (40.64 cms) FHD+ 16:10, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.80 kg), M1603QA-MB501WS 4.2/5 ₹ 46,990
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/1TB SSD/4GB RTX 3050/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/Fingerprint/50WHr /Blue/3.97 kg), M6500QC-HN751WS 5/5 ₹ 71,990
Dell Inspiron 5430 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor/16GB/1TB SSD/14.0" (35.56cm) FHD+ WVA 250 nits/Backlit KB + FPR/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/Thin & Light- 1.59kg 3.6/5 ₹ 85,490
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H Processor/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/RTX 4050 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6), ANV15-51 4.1/5 ₹ 75,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SDD/4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050/120Hz/Win11/Office 2021/Backlit/3months Game Pass/Onyx Grey/2.32Kg), 82S9014LIN 4.1/5 ₹ 69,990
Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, Intel i5-12500H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6), 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Backlit KB Orange, Win 11 + MSO'21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.81kg 4.1/5 ₹ 71,490
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop  (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office) 4.4/5 ₹ 72,990
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.6 kg), fr5011TU 4.1/5 ₹ 53,990
Hide List

What to consider before buying a laptop?

Display size: There are various sizes available, while some prefer bigger screens others prefer smaller screen sizes.

Processor: There are various types and generations of processors are available, therefore, choose a device with a chipset which can effortlessly perform all your required tasks.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

We are on WhatsApp Channels.Click to join.

Features: Know your requirements and see what features will be most important to carry out your tasks efficiently

Battery life: Make sure to pick a laptop with a larger battery size which provides long hours of performance.

Best deals on laptops

  1. Asus Vivobook 16X:

 

B0B8ZT96HS-1

The Asus laptop features a massive 16.0-inch WUXGA FHD+ display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness. However, the massive screen will not make the laptop bulky as it is designed to be the thinnest laptop. In terms of performance and effective multitasking, the Asus Vivobook 16X is powered by the 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor with a maximum speed of 4.2 GHz. There's an integrated privacy shield that slides over the webcam, and the built-in fingerprint sensor on the touchpad and Windows Hello to protect your privacy.

To keep your laptop cool in all situations, the ASUS IceCool thermal technology in Vivobook 16X uses upgraded 8 mm, 6 mm and 4 mm heat pipes and an IceBlade fan that efficiently accelerates heat transfer. In terms of storage capacity, the laptop comes with 8 GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. For immersive graphics, it features AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics. Lastly, to carry out hours of performance, the laptop features a 50Whrs battery that will keep your work going all day. The Asus Vivobook 16X laptop is available at a 55 percent discount on Amazon and you get the best deals and offers on your purchase.

 

Specifications
Display:  16.0-inchBattery: 50 Watt Hour
Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600HGraphics: AMD Radeon Vega 7
RAM: 8GBStorage: 512GB

2. Asus Vivobook Pro 15:

 

B0CCPD3Z2R-2

The laptop available with the best deals and offers is the Asus Vivobook Pro 15. The laptop features a 15-inch NanoEdge FHD OLED1 display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits HDR peak brightness. The display provides an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio which is impressive.

For performance, the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. In terms of storage, the laptop offers 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD storage capacity. It features dual 86-blade fans, and two heat pipes to make the device cool and run fast without any lag or hindrance. It also features a fingerprint scanner, 1080p FHD camera and a physical webcam shield. For amazing sound quality, the laptop features Dolby Atoms, a smart amp with 3.5x louder volume, and more. For longer performance, the Asus laptop features ‎50 Watt hour battery which claims to offer 6 hours of performance.


 

Specifications
Display: 15-inchBattery: 50 Watt Hour
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
RAM: 16GB RAMStorage: 1 TB

3. Dell Inspiron 5430:

 

B0C91QWF1X-3

The Dell laptop features a 14.0-inch FHD+ WVA AG Non-Touch display with ComfortView Support and 250 nits peak brightness. The laptop comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity and a McAfee Multi-Device Security 15-month subscription. For effortless performance, the Dell Inspiron 5430 is powered by an Intel 13th Gen i7-1360P processor paired with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

The laptop features an FHD-resolution camera with built-in dual microphones and AI that reduces background noise. For great sound quality, it is equipped with Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio. It comes with 4 Cell 54 Wh battery which supports 65 Watt AC Adapter. You can get Dell Inspiron 5430 at a huge discount price and can available best deals and offers on the product.

Specifications
Display: 14.0-inch Battery: 54 Watt Hour
Processor: Intel 13th Gen i7-1360PGraphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 16GB RAMStorage: 1 TB

4. Acer Nitro V:

 

B0CHJLH44Z-4

Acer laptops have been long considered to be a great option for official and gaming purposes. The Nitro-series is one of them which comes at a reasonable price and now it is available huge discount on Amazon. The Acer Nitro V features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display also offers ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD for an amazing viewing experience.

In terms of performance and multitasking, the Acter Nitro V is powered by 8 cores, Intel Core i5-13420H processor with a max turbo speed of up to 4.60 GHz. For storage, the laptop features 8 GB of DDR5 system memory with an upgradable RAM of up to 32 GB along with 512 GB of internal storage. In terms of graphics, it features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. In terms of lasting performance, the Acer Nitro V features a 57 Wh Lithium Ion battery. The laptop runs on the latest Windows 11 version. You grab the best deals and offers while purchasing the device from Amazon.

 

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchBattery: 57 Watt Hour
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 512GB

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:

 

B0B56C7NGS-5

If you are a professional gamer and looking for a laptop upgrade then the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 could be the right choice for you. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 250nits peak brightness. The massive display and HD screen will give you a great viewing and gaming experience. For multitasking and performance, it is powered by a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

In terms of storage, it offers 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD storage capacity which gives you enough storage to carry heavy applications and graphic-intensive games. The laptop has pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021, and Xbox GamePass Ultimate with a 3-month subscription. For sound quality, it features HD Stereo Speakers, Nahimic Audio with Surround Sound, a Sound Tracker, Night Mode, Sound Sharing and Content Profiles. The good news is that the laptop is available huge discount on Amazon and you can grab the best deals on the product as well.

 

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchBattery: 60 Watt Hour
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HGraphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
RAM: 16GB RAMStorage: 512GB

6. Dell G15:

 

B09XXM57T2-6

The Dell G15 features a 15.6-inch FHD with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 250 nits peak brightness. To enhance your gaming experience, it is powered by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. For multitasking and carrying out various tasks, the laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor.

Now, in terms of storage, the Dell G15 offers 16 GB RAM and 512GB internal storage to carry various graphic intensive games. For cooling purposes, it features dual air intake, copper pipes, two fans with ultra-thin blades and four strategically placed vents. It also features pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, MS Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity, and McAfee Multi Device Security with a 15-month subscription. For lasting performance, it features a 56 Wh Lithium-ion battery.

 

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchBattery: 56 Watt Hour
Processor:  12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500HGraphics:  NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
RAM: 16GB RAMStorage: 512GB

7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3:

 

B0BVW7RJ5X-7

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 features an aluminium body with 15.4mm thinness and a 1.58kg weight. It comes with a 15.6-inch display and up to 60Hz fresh rate. It sports MS Office Home & Student 2021, Live Message, Live Wallpaper, McAfee Live Safe (Trial), Screen Recorder, Samsung Gallery, Samsung Flow, Samsung Notes, Samsung Recovery, and many other features.

The laptop is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16 GB LPDDR4x Memory and 512GB SSD storage. It is backed by a 54 Wh battery which supports a 45 W USB Type-C Adapter. This feature-filled laptop is available at a huge discount price on Amazon. Additionally, you can grab the best deals and offers on bank cards.

 

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchBattery: 54 Watt Hour
Processor: 3th Generation Intel Core i5-1335UGraphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 16GB RAMStorage: 512GB

8. HP laptop 15s:

 

B0CR11BZQT-8

The HP laptop 15s comes with a light weight design and amazing features due to which it could be considered as one of the best HP laptops. The device features a 15.6-inch diagonal FHD display with up to 250nits peak brightness and 141 ppi with 45 percent NTSC. the device runs on Windows 11 and offers pre-installed features such as Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, McAfee LiveSafe with a 30-day free trial. Additionally, it features Alexa built-in which will enable users to ask Alexa to check their calendar, create to-do lists, and shopping lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news and control smart home.

For smooth performance and multitasking, the HP laptop 15s is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. For storage, the laptop offers 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 SSD storage. The laptop is also integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It offers a battery life of up to 11 hours and 30 minutes. On Amazon, you can grab the best deals with huge discount prices on HP laptop 15s.

 

Specifications
Display: 15.6-inchBattery: 41 Watt Hour
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235UGraphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
RAM: 8GB RAMStorage: 512GB
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Asus Vivobook 16XAMD Radeon Vega 7 graphicsFingerprint sensorASUS IceCool thermal technology
Asus Vivobook Pro 15600nits HDR brightnessNVIDIA GeForce RTX 30501TB SSD storage
Dell Inspiron 5430Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio65 Watt AC Adapter

1TB SSD storage



 

Acer Nitro V

144Hz refresh rate



 

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050Windows 11 Home
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3120Hz refresh rateWindows 11 Home

Surround Sound



 

Dell G15NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Windows 11 Home56 Wh Lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Book 3Live Wallpaper512GB storage12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor 
HP laptop 15sBuilt-in AlexaTurbo Boost TechnologyWindows 11 Home

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

