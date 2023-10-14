Asus Vivobook X515jp Ej701ts Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook X515JP EJ701TS Laptop Asus Vivobook X515JP EJ701TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 70,928 in India with Intel Core i7-1065G7 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook X515JP EJ701TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook X515JP EJ701TS Laptop now with free delivery.