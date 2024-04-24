Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC- Check locations and all details

Last year in April, Apple launched their stores in Delhi and Mumbai which were named Apple Saket and Apple BKC. Now, the Cueprtino-based tech giant is reported to open more Apple stores in three cities in India. The two newly opened stores completed their first year this month with great revenue and success. Now, Apple is planning to expand its horizons in India by planning to open new stores in major cities. Know which cities Apple is aiming to open its store.

New Apple store locations in India

According to The Economic Times report, Apple is planning to open its stores in three major cities of India. The three cities are expected to be Pune, Bangalore, and NCR region preferably Noida. These stores may open in prominent malls and Apple is already in talks for the same. An industry executive said, “Apple will not be happy with just two stores in a market like India. Of course, there are plans to expand. It is a question of when, not if.”

These decisions came after the major success of the two stores in India which yielded expected profits. The stores now come under Apple's op-performing retail stores globally. “The two Apple stores have clocked monthly average sales of ₹16-17 crore each consistently since their launch. The Mumbai store revenue has been a little higher than the Delhi one due to a larger size,” said an executive.

Additionally, Apple may also plan to launch its mixed-reality headset, Apple Vision Pro in India, which will require an Apple store to showcase how the headset works. However, Apple did not provide any confirmation of the claims. There is a possibility that we may see some announcements regarding Vision Pro availability in other regions at the WWDC event including India. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Apple has planned for its Asia-specific expansion and India in particular which is the second-largest smartphone market in the world.

