 Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC- Check locations and all details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC- Check locations and all details

Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC- Check locations and all details

Apple may plan to expand its stores across India, starting with three new locations. Check out the expected names of the cities where Apple stores may open.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 24 2024, 09:58 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across India after Apple Saket, BKC
icon View all Images
Apple Store in India to see an expansion according to industry experts. Check details. (PTI)

Last year in April, Apple launched their stores in Delhi and Mumbai which were named Apple Saket and Apple BKC. Now, the Cueprtino-based tech giant is reported to open more Apple stores in three cities in India. The two newly opened stores completed their first year this month with great revenue and success. Now, Apple is planning to expand its horizons in India by planning to open new stores in major cities. Know which cities Apple is aiming to open its store.

New Apple store locations in India

According to The Economic Times report, Apple is planning to open its stores in three major cities of India. The three cities are expected to be Pune, Bangalore, and NCR region preferably Noida. These stores may open in prominent malls and Apple is already in talks for the same. An industry executive said, “Apple will not be happy with just two stores in a market like India. Of course, there are plans to expand. It is a question of when, not if.”

These decisions came after the major success of the two stores in India which yielded expected profits. The stores now come under Apple's op-performing retail stores globally. “The two Apple stores have clocked monthly average sales of 16-17 crore each consistently since their launch. The Mumbai store revenue has been a little higher than the Delhi one due to a larger size,” said an executive.

B0CHX2F5QT-1

Additionally, Apple may also plan to launch its mixed-reality headset, Apple Vision Pro in India, which will require an Apple store to showcase how the headset works. However, Apple did not provide any confirmation of the claims. There is a possibility that we may see some announcements regarding Vision Pro availability in other regions at the WWDC event including India. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Apple has planned for its Asia-specific expansion and India in particular which is the second-largest smartphone market in the world.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 09:35 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it work 6 days a week: samsung hits ‘panic button’ after disappointing financial results how to hide your instagram online status from others ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: check plans and availability in different countries google wallet introduces 'linked passes' setting: what is it and how to use the new feature how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window uber took 5 months to understand that the name ‘swastika chandra’ has nothing to do with hitler apple now has a new problem with store pickup for online orders- all details about the scam that costs over $400,000 google to launch a new ‘anti-virus’ system for apps, reveals android 15 beta release
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 24: Chance to get 100% bonus diamonds
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 24: Know how to win every battle with ease
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
GTA 6: What will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- All details
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: OB44 update is here! Check what’s new
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: Scorching Ring event announced, check rewards

Best Deals For You

HP Chromebook 14a Laptop
Touch Screen Laptops: Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro to HP Chromebook 14a, check out the top 10
best headphones under 5000
Best headphones under 5000: From Sony, JBL to CrossBeats, check out the top 5 picks
Oppo Reno 10 5G
Best Oppo phones under 30000: Check out Oppo Reno 11, Oppo A17k, Oppo Reno 8- Top 10 picks
Best feature-filled Oppo smartphones, but on budget.
Best Oppo phones under 15000: Oppo A17, Oppo A38, Oppo A58, more
best laptops for video editing
12 best laptops for video editing: Check out these top picks from ASUS, MSI, HP, Acer to Apple

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets