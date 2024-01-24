 Asus Zenbook 14 Flip Oled Un5401qa Kn511ws Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UN5401QA KN511WS Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UN5401QA KN511WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 62,000 in India with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UN5401QA KN511WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UN5401QA KN511WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Jade Black
512 GB
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UN5401QA-KN511WS Laptop (AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UN5401QA KN511WS Laptop in India is Rs. 62,000.  It comes in the following colors: Jade Black. The status of Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UN5401QA KN511WS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip Oled Un5401qa Kn511ws Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip Oled Un5401qa Kn511ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    63 W

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    243 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1800 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Features

    Glossy display 100% DCI-P3 color gamut PANTONE Validated

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    311 x 223 x 16 mm

  • Colour

    Jade Black

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Weight

    1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Model

    Flip OLED UN5401QA-KN511WS

  • Thickness

    16 Millimeter thickness

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in array microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speaker

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Charger, User Manual, Sleeve, USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Processor

    AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

  • Clockspeed

    4.2 Ghz

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED UN5401QA KN511WS Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
