 Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Ux581lv H2035t Ultrabook (core I9 10th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusZenBookProDuoUX581LV-H2035TUltrabook(CoreI910thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_Capacity_32GB
AsusZenBookProDuoUX581LV-H2035TUltrabook(CoreI910thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/6GB)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581LV H2035T Ultrabook

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581LV H2035T Ultrabook is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 269,990 in India with Intel Core i9-10980HK (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581LV H2035T Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581LV H2035T Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Celestial Blue
1 TB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581LV-H2035T Ultrabook (Core I9 10th Gen/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581LV H2035T Ultrabook in India is Rs. 269,990.  It comes in the following colors: Celestial Blue. The status of Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581LV H2035T Ultrabook is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Off Black
₹198,999
Check Details
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Ux581lv H2035t Ultrabook Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 G533zx Ln024ws Laptop
15% OFF

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550LWS HF079TS Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Gunmetal Grey
₹184,999 ₹218,000
Buy Now
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Ux581lv H2035t Ultrabook Asus Rog Zephyrus Duo 15 Gx550lws Hf079ts Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK193HN A Ultrabook
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Space Grey
₹236,990
Check Details
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Ux581lv H2035t Ultrabook Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mk193hn A Ultrabook

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey
  • 32GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Space Grey
₹300,000
Check Details
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Ux581lv H2035t Ultrabook Apple Macbook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Macos Monterey
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i9-10980HK

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Ux581lv H2035t Ultrabook (core I9 10th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Ux581lv H2035t Ultrabook Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    8 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Power Supply

    230 W AC Adapter W

  • Pixel Density

    315 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160 Pixels

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Features

    OLED 4K 16:9 IPS-level wide-view Technology 5mm-thin Bezel with 89% Screen-to-body Ratio Touch Screen

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 246 x 24 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Celestial Blue

  • Thickness

    24 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    UX581LV-H2035T

  • Weight

    2.5 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1x32 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    32 GB

  • RAM speed

    2933 Mhz

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound; smart amplifier for maximum audio performance

  • Microphone Type

    Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Audio Solution

    Harman Kardon

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adaptor, User Guide and Manuals

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2060

  • Clockspeed

    2.4 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i9-10980HK (10th Gen)

  • Other Controls

    Touchbar

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Integrated LED- numeric keypad on touchpad

  • Pointing Device

    Precision touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four-finger smart gestures

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581LV H2035T Ultrabook

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581LV H2035T Ultrabook

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Zenbook Pro Duo Ux581lv H2035t Ultrabook
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender