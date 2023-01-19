 Black Bear B6 Royal Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Black Bear Phones Black Bear B6 Royal

    Black Bear B6 Royal

    Black Bear B6 Royal is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Black Bear B6 Royal from HT Tech. Buy Black Bear B6 Royal now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35405/heroimage/141054-v1-black-bear-b6-royal-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35405/images/Design/141054-v1-black-bear-b6-royal-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35405/images/Design/141054-v1-black-bear-b6-royal-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35405/images/Design/141054-v1-black-bear-b6-royal-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35405/images/Design/141054-v1-black-bear-b6-royal-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Black Bear B6 Royal Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • Iconic Blue
    • 72 mm
    • 151 grams
    • 152 mm
    • 9.6 mm
    Display
    • 88.93 %
    • TFT
    • 480 x 1014 pixels
    • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 179 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • B6 Royal
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • November 10, 2020 (Official)
    • Black Bear
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T720
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Black Bear B6 Royal FAQs

    What is the price of the Black Bear B6 Royal in India?

    Black Bear B6 Royal price in India at 5,984 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Black Bear B6 Royal?

    How many colors are available in Black Bear B6 Royal?

    What is the Black Bear B6 Royal Battery Capacity?

    Is Black Bear B6 Royal Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Black Bear B6 Royal