Dell Inspiron 15 5518 (d560691win9s) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/2 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 5518 D560691WIN9S Laptop Dell Inspiron 15 5518 D560691WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 69,999 in India with Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell Inspiron 15 5518 D560691WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell Inspiron 15 5518 D560691WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.