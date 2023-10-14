Dell Xps 13 9305 (d560051win9s) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। dell Laptop

Dell XPS 13 9305 D560051WIN9S Laptop Dell XPS 13 9305 D560051WIN9S Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 108,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Dell XPS 13 9305 D560051WIN9S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Dell XPS 13 9305 D560051WIN9S Laptop now with free delivery.