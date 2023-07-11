 Hp Zbook Firefly 14 G7 (286x5pa) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 286X5PA Laptop

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 286X5PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 124,615 in India with Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Key Specs
₹124,615 (speculated)
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 286X5PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 286X5PA Laptop in India is Rs. 124,615.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 (286X5PA) Laptop (Core I7 10th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/4 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming
Hp Zbook Firefly 14 G7 286x5pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • Full HD Anti-glare Touch Screen Display
  • Yes
  • LED
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 157 ppi
General Information
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • HP
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Firefly 14 G7 (286X5PA)
  • 64-bit
  • Black
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • 2666 Mhz
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Built-in Microphone
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Integrated SoC
  • NVIDIA Quadro P520
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)
  • 4 GB
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
Latest Laptops

    Hp Zbook Firefly 14 G7 286x5pa Laptop