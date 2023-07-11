Hp Zbook Firefly 14 G7 (286x5pa) Laptop (core I7 10th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

Home Laptops in India HP Laptop HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 286X5PA Laptop

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 286X5PA Laptop HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 286X5PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 124,615 in India with Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/4 2/4 3/4 View all Images View all Images 4/4 Key Specs Price ₹124,615 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight) See full specifications

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 286X5PA Laptop Price in India The starting price for the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 286X5PA Laptop in India is Rs. 124,615. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Hp Zbook Firefly 14 G7 286x5pa Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Po Display Details Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Touch Screen Display

Touchscreen Yes

Display Type LED

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Pixel Density 157 ppi General Information Thickness 17.9 Millimeter thickness

Brand HP

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Weight 1.41 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Model Firefly 14 G7 (286X5PA)

Operating System Type 64-bit

Colour Black Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte

Capacity 16 GB

Memory Slots 1

RAM speed 2666 Mhz Multimedia In-built Microphone Yes

Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 5.0 Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Chipset Intel Integrated SoC

Graphic Processor NVIDIA Quadro P520

Clock-speed 1.8 Ghz

Processor Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)

Graphics Memory 4 GB Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

USB Type C 1 Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

