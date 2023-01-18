 Dizo Star 300 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    DIZO Star 300

    DIZO Star 300

    DIZO Star 300 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Spreadtrum SC6531E Processor, 2550 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DIZO Star 300 from HT Tech. Buy DIZO Star 300 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,299
    32 MB
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    Spreadtrum SC6531E
    0.08 MP
    2550 mAh
    DIZO Star 300 Price in India

    DIZO Star 300 price in India starts at Rs.1,299. The lowest price of DIZO Star 300 is Rs.1,099 on amazon.in.

    Dizo Star 300 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • Spreadtrum SC6531E
    • 2550 mAh
    • 0.08 MP
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    Battery
    • 2550 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 0.08 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 1024 x 768 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 105 grams
    • 52 mm
    • Black, Blue, Green
    • 13.4 mm
    • 119.5 mm
    Display
    • 120 x 160 pixels
    • 113 ppi
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • TFT
    • 15.61 %
    General
    • Star 300
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • July 6, 2021 (Official)
    • DIZO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v2.1
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC6531E
    • 32 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.08 MP
    Storage
    • 32 MB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Dizo Star 300 FAQs

    What is the Dizo Star 300 Battery Capacity?

    Dizo Star 300 has a 2550 mAh battery.

    Is Dizo Star 300 Waterproof?

    Dizo Star 300