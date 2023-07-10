Home Gadgets For You Amazon Prime Day sale: Get Apple Watch SE at an unbeatable price

Amazon Prime Day sale: Get Apple Watch SE at an unbeatable price

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner. However, well before that, early Prime day deals are available that are too good to be missed and one of them is on Apple Watch SE.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 19:40 IST
Best Tech Gifts: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, more
Tech gadgets
1/7 If you are looking for some interesting and premium gadget ideas, then here are some of the best ones available. From smartwatches, and phones to earbuds, this list has almost everything for you. We have curated a short list of gadgets that will help you in finding exactly what you want. From iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE – check the list here. (HT Tech, Pexels)
iPhone 14
2/7 iPhone 14: The latest smartphone by Apple can be one of the best choices as a gift. The iPhone 14 is packed with all the latest Apple tech such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, A15 Bionic chipset, a great 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4K video recording, 5G support and even the classic Face ID. Currently, you can buy the 128GB variant for Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 iPhone 13: If you are thinking about the price, then don't worry too much about that as Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5000 off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 61999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help you to organize your work better and reduce screen time. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 28405.   (HT Tech)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
5/7 Airpods (3rd Gen): Airpods (3rd Gen) are currently available at a price of Rs. 20580 on Amazon and Flipkart. These Airpods 3rd Gen comes with a Lightning charging case and is rated with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Apple says that AirPods offers up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case.  (HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: It comes with active noise cancellation, an auto-switch feature, and up to 20 hours of battery life. How much do they cost? Currently, you can find them for just Rs. 6789 on Amazon with a whopping 51 percent discount. (HT Teh)
image caption
7/7 The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best alternative of the iPhone 14. It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup, 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a lot more premium features. Currently, you can get it for Rs. 79999 (HT Tech)
Apple Watch SE
View all Images
Grab the Apple Watch SE at the much affordable price on amazon. (Apple)

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner - it starts on July 11 and ends on July 12. However, you don't have to wait for the sale to begin to catch some really incredible deals. Amazon has already launched early Prime Day deals on various products, including smartphones, earbuds, and smartwatches.

Apple Watch SE

One standout offer is the Apple Watch SE (Renewed) at an incredibly attractive price. This refurbished device brings you all the necessary features and you would not have to break the bank, so to speak. Whether you're into fitness tracking, staying connected, or prioritizing your safety, the Apple Watch SE has got you covered.

With its Retina display, heart rate sensor, GPS, and water resistance, the Apple Watch SE offers similar functionalities to the pricier Apple Watch Series 7 but at a more affordable cost. Track your workouts, monitor your sleep, and take charge of your heart health with ease. Additionally, you can make calls, send texts, and use convenient apps like Apple Pay and Maps directly from your wrist.

Safety is also a priority with the Apple Watch SE. Its fall detection feature automatically contacts emergency services if you take a tumble and remain immobile. In case of emergencies, the Emergency SOS function can notify your chosen contacts of your location, providing peace of mind.

The Apple Watch SE comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, catering to different preferences. If you're on the lookout for a feature-packed smartwatch at an excellent price, the Apple Watch SE is the perfect choice.

Discount on Apple Watch SE

Originally priced at $219, you can now grab this refurbished device for just $199. Rest assured, it has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-approved vendors. Though not certified by Apple, it comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, ensuring its functionality and condition.

What is a refurbished product?

Refurbished products are pre-owned items that have been restored to their original working condition by the manufacturer or a third party. They are a fantastic option for consumers seeking quality products at a discounted price.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 19:40 IST
