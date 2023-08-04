Home Gaming News Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Amazon Sale Offers: It is a great time to be a gamer as the Amazon Great Freedom Festival has brought massive discounts on gaming consoles such as PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 18:37 IST
Grab the PS5 at a hefty discount furing the Amazon Freedom sale, but it is available for a limited time.

Amazon Independence Day Sale: Despite it being decades since their first gaming machines launched, the console wars between Sony and Microsoft still continue, with both companies fighting tooth and nail to establish themselves as the world's number one gaming console maker. The race has only become interesting with Nintendo entering the fray with their Switch console, and it is giving both the big giants a run for their money. Therefore, if you're looking for a gaming console to purchase, there are multiple options to choose from. With Amazon's Great Freedom Festival, their prices have plunged, and you can grab consoles such as PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch with huge discounts during the Amazon sale.

Check out the top deals on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and more during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

1. PS5

Gamers can avail huge discounts on both variants of the PS5 during the Amazon sale. Sony's latest PlayStation consoles come in two variants - Disc and Digital. While both models get 825GB of NVMe SSD storage, discs can only be run on the PS5 Disc Edition. Under the hood, PS5 features a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6. On paper, the PS5 supports multiple resolutions - 1080p, 4K UHD, and 8K UHD, the latter of which is yet to be adopted widely, along with ray-tracing support.

Some of the most popular PS5 exclusives include Marvel's Spider-Man, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. During the Amazon sale, the price of the PS5 Disc Edition has dropped to just Rs. 47389.

B0BRCP72X8-1

2. Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is the direct competitor of Sony's PS5. It gets a 3.8GHz custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU under the hood, which is paired with 16GB DDR6 RAM. There's also 1TB SSD onboard storage, which can be further expanded. The Xbox Series X supports up to 8K 60 UHD resolution, while also natively running 4K 120fps. Read more: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Xbox's most popular exclusive games include Forza Horizon 5, Gears 5, Halo Infinite, and Forza Motorsport 7. During the Amazon sale, the price of the Xbox Series X has dropped and you can buy it right now for Rs. 55399.

B08J7QX1N1-2

3. Nintendo Switch V2

While it is incomparable to the Xbox Series X and PS5 in terms of power, the Nintendo Switch has outsold both consoles by a large margin. It is powered by an NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor and comes with 64 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. The Switch can output up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via the built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes. Read more: Massive discounts available on iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Moto Razr 40, Redmi 12, more

Nintendo Switch also has several great exclusive games such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Mario Kart 8, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Nintendo Switch V2 can be purchased during the Amazon Great Freedom sale at Rs. 32290.

B07WH14NYF-3

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 18:37 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets