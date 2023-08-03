Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon offers live: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is set to kick off today at 12 pm IST exclusively for Prime members. For non-Prime members, the sale will begin on August 4, offering an array of fantastic deals and discounts. During the sale, shoppers can enjoy an extra 10% instant discount on transactions made using SBI Credit Cards. The much-awaited event is scheduled to run until August 8, giving you ample time to make the most of the incredible offers on smartphones, tablets, wearables, home appliances, and various other electronics.

As we gear up for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, we have curated a list of the most significant offers on top-rated Tablets. Don't miss out on the opportunity to snag some of the best deals available for these products during this exciting Amazon sale.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, with a price cut of up to 24 percent. This means that you can now get your hands on this powerful and versatile tablet for as low as Rs. 50999. Additionally, the deal includes a free 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video and other offers. Don't miss out on this deal, it's valid from August 4 to August 8, 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a great choice for anyone looking for a tablet that can do it all. It has a large and beautiful 11.2-inch AMOLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and up to 12GB of RAM. It also comes with the S Pen, which makes it a great choice for productivity and creativity.

Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is available on Amazon India for Rs. 28999. But during the Amazon Independence Day Sale, you can get it for just Rs. 25999. It comes with an 11-inch LCD display, a powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a big 8840mAh battery. Perfect for students and professionals who need a multitasking tablet.

3. Lenovo Tab M10 5G

Now you can grab the Lenovo Tab M10 5G at a massive 45 percent discount on Amazon. The tablet is now priced at just Rs. 25999. It has a fast Snapdragon 750G processor, 4GB of RAM, a 10.1-inch FHD+ display, and 128GB of storage. It's a great tablet for gaming and supports 5G connectivity too.

4. HONOR Pad X9

The HONOR Pad X9 is on a fantastic deal on Amazon with a 42 percent price cut, making it just Rs. 14999. This tablet is powerful and versatile with a 10.1-inch Full HD display, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Don't miss this great offer during the Independence Day sale.

5. OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad 29.49cm is listed on Amazon for Rs. 39998, but Amazon has not disclosed the exact discount yet. If you're looking for a good tablet at a great price, keep an eye on it during the Independence Day sale. It comes with an 11.61-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 870 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Plus, it runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.

The Amazon Great Indian Freedom Day sale is only running for a limited time, so be sure to act fast and don't miss out on the opportunity to grab some of the best deals available during the sale.