Amazon sale offers: Massive discounts available on IQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40, more

Amazon sale deals are now available for non-Prime members too. Check out the Amazon deals on top smartphones like IQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40, Redmi 12 and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 13:00 IST
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
Amazon Freedom Festival is offering huge discounts on top smartphones.
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
Amazon Freedom Festival is offering huge discounts on top smartphones.

The Amazon Independence Day sale is back with incredible deals and offers on products from all the top brands. The sale is now live for all Amazon users. Now you can enjoy massive discount offers on, smartphones, laptops, Tablets, home appliances and more. Fill your cart before midnight on August 8 to take advantage of the sale. Check out the top Amazon sale deals below:

Read more: Amazon Independence Day sale: Amazing Amazon mobile deals rolled out on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy M 34, more

If you are looking for an all-in-one smartphone that supports all basic needs? Then this is a great opportunity for you as Amazon is offering huge discounts on the latest smartphones. You can get top brand products at much lower prices as they are offering huge discounts that you have never experienced before.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Check out the deals and discounts on the top smartphones.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (15 percent discount)

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and an independent gaming chip along with a 50MP OIS camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens along with 16MP front camera. The smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 120W of flash charge support. It comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro originally retails for Rs. 39999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.33999, giving you a huge discount of 15 percent on Amazon.

B07WGNJF9L-1

Read more: Amazon Freedom Festival sale: iPhone 14 price falls to lowest ever level

Motorola Razr 40 (40 percent discount)

It's the recently launched Flip smartphone of Motorola that features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1.5-inch external OLED display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and comes with a storage capacity of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It features a 64 MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide camera along with a 32 MP selfie camera. It comes with a 4200 mAh and a 30W Turbo charging support. The phone retails for Rs. 99999, however, with Amazon sale, you get it for a discounted price of Rs. 59999.

B0C7QD7TD2-2

Redmi 12 5G (25 percent discount)

The smartphone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz of refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera along with 16MP front camera. The Redmi 12 5G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery and 18W charging support. The Redmi 12 originally retails for Rs. 15990, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.11999, giving you a hefty discount of 25 percent.

Read more: Amazon sale live: Grab smartwatches with huge discounts; Check offers on boAt, Fire-Boltt, Amazfit, more

Lava Agni 2 5G (15 percent discount)

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch FHD + curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by powered with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and comes with up to 8 GB RAM expandable RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It supports a 50MP quad camera and a 16 MP selfie camera. The smartphone comes with a 4700mAh battery and 66W charger support. The Lava Agni 2 originally retails for Rs.25999, but during Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.21999, giving a discount of 15 percent.

 

B0C467KFNM-3

First Published Date: 04 Aug, 12:58 IST
