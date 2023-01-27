Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch

Fans of banned battle royale games like Garena Free Fire and PUBG can now rejoice. A made-in-India game called Indus has just released its trailer. Know all the details.

The year 2022 was a sad one for online mobile gamers who prefer playing battle royale style games. First, Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government and then later Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG also suffered a similar fate. But this year is going to be exciting for all the gamers craving for another battle royale alternative. Why? A made-in-India game called Indus is nearing release. The trailer is now out and pre-registration is live. Check all the details here.

Indus, an Indian battle royale game

Made by a Pune-based developer SuperGaming, Indus is a traditional battle royale game with some interesting features. Its gameplay trailer released yesterday, January 26, which was also the Republic Day of India.

In the 90-second long trailer, the game reveals quite a lot on its gun shooting mechanics, loot system and its map Virlok. The game also has an interesting lore. The players in the game are called Mythwalkers, who are mercenaries hired by an organization called COVEN which is an intergalactic syndicate that wants to extract Cosmium, a rare mineral which can alter space and time.

The lore is important because it also plays into the main objective of the game. Unlike traditional battle royale games, the aim here is not just to be the last man standing but also to collect Cosmium which appears randomly once in the entire game. The winner is the one who can claim the mineral. However, other players can still go on a killing spree to improve their kill to death ratio and be the last man standing. This new objective adds more to the game and will make for innovative strategies.

The characters introduced in the game trailer are Adam, Sir-Taj, Adya and Big Gaj, all of which showcase a futuristic look with some mythical elements incorporated on them. It should be noted that the game is not a hero shooter, meaning there are no character specific skills like Garena Free Fire. The game will allow players to play both in first-person perspective and third-person perspective.

Currently, the download size of the game is around 500 MBs but it is sure to increase as more features, maps and characters are added to the game. The game is free-to-play with monetisation options available in-game for cosmetic enhancements. There is no seasonal pass model for the game at the moment.

The pre-registration for the game is live on Android smartphones and can be found in Play Store, but for iOS, it still says “follow soon”.