Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Get ready, Free Fire gamers! The Magic Cube Mayhem event is on the horizon, promising exciting rewards and new challenges. Leaked by reliable sources, this event is set to kick off on April 9, 2024, and will run until April 14, 2024.

During this event, players will have the chance to snag the coveted Magic Cube, which can unlock exclusive costume bundles. Though the official details are yet to be disclosed by Garena, leaks suggest that completing specific in-game tasks will be the key to obtaining this valuable item.

The event is expected to be accessible on the India and Bangladesh servers. While the specifics are based on speculation until officially confirmed, past leaks from the same source have proven accurate.

The Magic Cube holds immense value in the Free Fire world, allowing players to redeem it for sought-after costume bundles. Here are some of the bundles currently available:

Ancient Glory Bundle

Energy Totem Bundle

Dawnlit Hitman Bundle

Dusklit Slayer Bundle

Bladebill Soarer Bundle

Doctor Red Bundle

Magma Bionicon Bundle

Lotus Blader Bundle

Nightbloom Slayer Bundle

Silver Samurai Bundle

Although Garena has not officially confirmed the event, previous leaks from @topleaks_ff have proven to be trustworthy. So keep an eye out for this fantastic event and prepare to delve into the Magic Cube Mayhem! Also, check the Free Fire redeem codes to get the thrilling goodies listed below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 7

FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W

FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6

FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A

FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y

FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V

FK9Z3LFTY6FR4C0B

FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M

FOTRYH5R6YE56IZJ

FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX

FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

FZ8H2E3R6T5W1U7Q

FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K

FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF

FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE

FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ

FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7:

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.