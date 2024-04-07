 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon | Gaming News
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Free Fire Magic Cube Mayhem event coming soon

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: A new event, Magic Cube Mayhem, is coming soon. Find out how to score exclusive rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2024, 07:54 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7: Get ready, Free Fire gamers! The Magic Cube Mayhem event is on the horizon, promising exciting rewards and new challenges. Leaked by reliable sources, this event is set to kick off on April 9, 2024, and will run until April 14, 2024.

During this event, players will have the chance to snag the coveted Magic Cube, which can unlock exclusive costume bundles. Though the official details are yet to be disclosed by Garena, leaks suggest that completing specific in-game tasks will be the key to obtaining this valuable item.

The event is expected to be accessible on the India and Bangladesh servers. While the specifics are based on speculation until officially confirmed, past leaks from the same source have proven accurate.

The Magic Cube holds immense value in the Free Fire world, allowing players to redeem it for sought-after costume bundles. Here are some of the bundles currently available:

  • Ancient Glory Bundle
  • Energy Totem Bundle
  • Dawnlit Hitman Bundle
  • Dusklit Slayer Bundle
  • Bladebill Soarer Bundle
  • Doctor Red Bundle
  • Magma Bionicon Bundle
  • Lotus Blader Bundle
  • Nightbloom Slayer Bundle
  • Silver Samurai Bundle

Although Garena has not officially confirmed the event, previous leaks from @topleaks_ff have proven to be trustworthy. So keep an eye out for this fantastic event and prepare to delve into the Magic Cube Mayhem! Also, check the Free Fire redeem codes to get the thrilling goodies listed below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 7

  • FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W
  • FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6
  • FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A
  • FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y
  • FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V
  • FK9Z3LFTY6FR4C0B
  • FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M
  • FOTRYH5R6YE56IZJ
  • FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX
  • FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL
  • FZ8H2E3R6T5W1U7Q
  • FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K
  • FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF
  • FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE
  • FS9W3V7X1L5J6FOQ
  • FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 7:

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

