    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Gaming News NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says

    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says

    NetEase Inc. turned down an offer from US games publisher Blizzard to extend their China licensing agreement by six months, setting the stage for the withdrawal of global titles like World of Warcraft from the top gaming market.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 17:53 IST
    NetEase
    Blizzard and NetEase broke off talks late last year on a new licensing agreement that would have prolonged their 14-year partnership of delivering Blizzard titles to the Chinese market. (Bloomberg)
    NetEase
    Blizzard and NetEase broke off talks late last year on a new licensing agreement that would have prolonged their 14-year partnership of delivering Blizzard titles to the Chinese market. (Bloomberg)

    NetEase Inc. turned down an offer from US games publisher Blizzard to extend their China licensing agreement by six months, setting the stage for the withdrawal of global titles like World of Warcraft from the top gaming market.

    The potential extension, under the existing terms, was an option included in the two companies' most recent deal in 2019, Blizzard said in a statement Tuesday. NetEase declined to take it up, according to the US firm, and absent an alternative provider to take over from NetEase, Blizzard's content and online services will be withdrawn from China on Jan. 23, the final date of its existing agreement.

    Blizzard and NetEase broke off talks late last year on a new licensing agreement that would have prolonged their 14-year partnership of delivering Blizzard titles to the Chinese market. The mutually beneficial relationship has helped build NetEase into China's second-biggest games distributor, after Tencent Holdings Ltd., and gave the Activision Blizzard Inc. unit a reliable partner for franchises like Diablo, Warcraft and Overwatch.

    A NetEase spokesperson declined to comment, referring to the company's previous statement about terminating the partnership. Its shares had plummeted after the initial November announcement, but recovered after the Hangzhou firm said Blizzard games only contributed a low-single-digit percentage of its revenue and profit.

    “We have put in a great deal of effort and tried with our utmost sincerity to negotiate with Activision Blizzard so that we could continue our collaboration and serve the many dedicated players in China,” NetEase founder and chief executive officer William Ding said at the time.

    Sentiment on China's Weibo social service has been largely critical of Blizzard, with users pointing to the company's efforts at an extension as a means to bridge the gap while it negotiates a better deal with a competitor.

    World of Warcraft players in China will have the option to store their progress via a new service to be provided by Blizzard, the company said. Blizzard continues to be engaged in discussions with alternative distribution partners to help avoid the cutoff of its services in China, it added.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 17:50 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Elon Musk
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    US flights
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation