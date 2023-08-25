Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II are set to get an exciting in-game character. Recently, the game's publisher, Activision Blizzard, introduced several real-life characters in the game such as Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Durant, after getting inspired by Fortnite, which is famous for introducing film characters and superheroes in the battle royale game. Now, one of the most famous protagonists in the video game world is set to make its debut on the battlefield - Tomb Raider's Lara Croft.

The official account of Call of Duty teased the character's arrival in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It wrote, “Pistols ready. Prepared for drop in. Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty”, while also sharing a teaser of Croft standing with guns in hand, about to drop in the field. Although it is not yet known how or when the Lara Croft character will be available in the game, previous characters have been introduced as part of an operator bundle. Call of Duty recently revealed the Nicki Minaj operator bundle which includes the rapper as a playable character. So, the famous archaeologist could make an entry into the Call of Duty universe in a similar fashion.

As per an Engadget report, the introduction of this character could also be accompanied by Lara Croft-themed items such as weapons, skins, and more in the in-game store.

When will Lara Croft be introduced in Call of Duty?

The mid-season update of Season 5 of Call of Duty, named Season 5 Reloaded, is expected to be released in the coming week, as per a Gamespot report. It could include new events and camo challenges, alongside new bundles. Therefore, it is suspected that the Lara Croft bundle could be introduced as part of the update. The Season 5 Reloaded update could be rolled out around August 30.

Apart from this, the Season 5 Reloaded could also bring back the Armored Royale in Call of Duty Warzone, alongside a new Resurgence Map. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II could also receive a new map in the form of DRC – Zone 1, as well as new game modes, bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.