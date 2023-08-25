Home Gaming News Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II

Lara Croft from Tomb Raider is set to make her debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II. Know details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 13:39 IST
5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
God of War Ragnarok
1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
image caption
2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
image caption
4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
Lara Croft
View all Images
Call of Duty could get another playable character with the introduction of Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft. (Call of Duty)

Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II are set to get an exciting in-game character. Recently, the game's publisher, Activision Blizzard, introduced several real-life characters in the game such as Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Durant, after getting inspired by Fortnite, which is famous for introducing film characters and superheroes in the battle royale game. Now, one of the most famous protagonists in the video game world is set to make its debut on the battlefield - Tomb Raider's Lara Croft.

The official account of Call of Duty teased the character's arrival in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It wrote, “Pistols ready. Prepared for drop in. Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty”, while also sharing a teaser of Croft standing with guns in hand, about to drop in the field. Although it is not yet known how or when the Lara Croft character will be available in the game, previous characters have been introduced as part of an operator bundle. Call of Duty recently revealed the Nicki Minaj operator bundle which includes the rapper as a playable character. So, the famous archaeologist could make an entry into the Call of Duty universe in a similar fashion.

As per an Engadget report, the introduction of this character could also be accompanied by Lara Croft-themed items such as weapons, skins, and more in the in-game store.

When will Lara Croft be introduced in Call of Duty?

The mid-season update of Season 5 of Call of Duty, named Season 5 Reloaded, is expected to be released in the coming week, as per a Gamespot report. It could include new events and camo challenges, alongside new bundles. Therefore, it is suspected that the Lara Croft bundle could be introduced as part of the update. The Season 5 Reloaded update could be rolled out around August 30.

Apart from this, the Season 5 Reloaded could also bring back the Armored Royale in Call of Duty Warzone, alongside a new Resurgence Map. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II could also receive a new map in the form of DRC – Zone 1, as well as new game modes, bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 13:32 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets