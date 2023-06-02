Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive

Valorant down: Popular first-person tactical hero shooter Valorant has suddenly become unresponsive for thousands of users. Many players have taken to Twitter to express their frustrations over the situation. Many are struggling to login to the game and connect to the server. At the moment, the reason behind the outage is not known but the issue appears to be server-related. Interestingly, Valorant had a scheduled server downtime on May 30 for maintenance.

According to Downdetector, the online outage monitoring platform, more than 6800 outage reports have been recorded for Valorant at the time of writing this. The official Twitter account of Downdetected said, “User reports indicate Valorant is having problems since 9:53 PM EDT. http://downdetector.com/status/valorant/… RT if you're also having problems #valorantdown”.

Valorant goes down

A closer look at the outage reveals that 54 percent of the complaints are around login-related issues, highlighting that the majority of the people facing the outage are not even able to access the game. Another 43 percent have reported issues regarding server connection while 3 percent have said they're facing gameplay-based challenges.

The issue appears to be largely in and around the USA region. However, some users in nearby regions have also been affected. Valorant has not issued any statement regarding the outage as of now.

Many users have taken to Twitter to express their frustrations. One user wrote, "Sat down at my computer after a hard day at work to see, to my surprise. Valorant is down…I think I might scream". Another said, “Came home from work today and ran into a few issues with the internet. I finally got everything figured out and all fixed up and now valorant is down. Guess today just isn't my day".

A user explained that all Riot Games titles including League of Legends were facing downtime. They tweeted, “every valorant player i know is ripping their hair out rn bcs all riot games are down”.

It appears the issue is a widespread one and may take some time before it is fixed.