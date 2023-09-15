Mortal Kombat 1: Know all the Fatalities and the buttons to perform them; Check and win

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition was released yesterday, September 14, and the Standard Edition will come out on Tuesday, September 19. Those of you who have the game in your hands would already be trying out different fighters and mastering their moves. But that is not enough. The fighting game, which gained cult popularity in the 90s through arcades and consoles, has an ultimate move for each fighter which is called fatality. These fatalities are cinematic, brutal, and sometimes painfully violent, but they are what makes the game fun to play. If you are struggling to figure out the fatalities of the fighters, then do not worry. Check the button combinations to deliver the fatality and enjoy your journey to becoming a pro.

Mortal Kombat 1: Know the fatality button combinations

If you are new to the game, fatalities are finishing moves each character can perform in order to finish off the enemy. The challenge is to input a series of button combinations quickly because that's what triggers the fatality. Fatality is different from combo moves as it has its own cinematic animation and it deals much higher damage than combos. Also, you cannot perform fatality until the opponent's health is at zero. So let us take a look at the fatalities of the fighters, as per the information shared by IGN.

Characters can have multiple fatalities, but they need to be unlocked. At the start, every character has one fatality which is also given in the character's move list. If you want to save the trouble of entering each character's move list, then simply check below.

Mortal Kombat 1: All fatalities for PS5