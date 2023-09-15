Mortal Kombat 1: Know all the Fatalities and the buttons to perform them; Check and win
Mortal Kombat 1: Want to perform the cool fatalities? Know the right button combinations to rack up the wins.
Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition was released yesterday, September 14, and the Standard Edition will come out on Tuesday, September 19. Those of you who have the game in your hands would already be trying out different fighters and mastering their moves. But that is not enough. The fighting game, which gained cult popularity in the 90s through arcades and consoles, has an ultimate move for each fighter which is called fatality. These fatalities are cinematic, brutal, and sometimes painfully violent, but they are what makes the game fun to play. If you are struggling to figure out the fatalities of the fighters, then do not worry. Check the button combinations to deliver the fatality and enjoy your journey to becoming a pro.
Mortal Kombat 1: Know the fatality button combinations
If you are new to the game, fatalities are finishing moves each character can perform in order to finish off the enemy. The challenge is to input a series of button combinations quickly because that's what triggers the fatality. Fatality is different from combo moves as it has its own cinematic animation and it deals much higher damage than combos. Also, you cannot perform fatality until the opponent's health is at zero. So let us take a look at the fatalities of the fighters, as per the information shared by IGN.
Characters can have multiple fatalities, but they need to be unlocked. At the start, every character has one fatality which is also given in the character's move list. If you want to save the trouble of entering each character's move list, then simply check below.
Mortal Kombat 1: All fatalities for PS5
- Asharah - Heavenly Light - Down Forward Down Triangle (Mid)
- Asharah - Fatality 2 - Down Down Back Circle (Mid)
- Baraka - Split Decision - Back Forward Down Square (Close)
- Baraka - Fatality 2 - Forward Back Down Circle (Close)
- General Shao - Spin Cycle - Back Forward Down Square (Mid)
- General Shao - Fatality 2 - Down Forward Back Square (Mid)
- Geras - Sand Storm - Forward Down Down Circle (Mid)
- Geras - Fatality 2 - Down Forward Back Square (Close)
- Havik - Atomic Heart - Down Forward Down Circle (Close)
- Havik - Fatality 2 - Forward Back Down Triangle (Close)
- Johnny Cage - Hollywood Walk of Pain - Forward Back Down Triangle (Close)
- Johnny Cage - Fatality 2 - Forward Down Back Circle (Mid to Far)
- Kenshi - Blended - Forward Back Down Triangle (Close)
- Kenshi - Fatality 2 - Back Down Back Square (Mid)
- Kitana - Royal Blender - Down Forward Down Circle (Mid)
- Kitana - Fatality 2 - Down Down Back Circle (Close)
- Kung Lao - Lao'd And Clear - Back Forward Back Circle (Mid)
- Kung Lao - Fatality 2 - Back Down Down Cross (Close)
- Li Mei - Roman Candle - Forward Back Forward Cross (Mid)
- Li Mei - Happy New Year - Back Forward Down Circle (Close)
- Liu Kang - Twin Dragon - Down Forward Back Circle (Close)
- Liu Kang - Fatality 2 - Back Forward Back Cross (Close)
- Mileena - Appetizer - Back Forward Back Square (Close)
- MIleena - A Little to the Left - Down Forward Back Cross (Close)
- Nitara - Vaeternus KomBAT - Down Down Back Square
- Nitara Fatality 2 - Back Down Back Circle (Mid to Far)
- Raiden - The Storm's Arrival - Back Forward Back Triangle (Close)
- Raiden - Fatality 2 - Down Forward Back Square (Mid or Far)
- Rain - The Red Sea - Down Down Back Circle (Close)
- Rain - Fatality 2 - Down Forward Back Cross (Mid)
- Reiko - The Impaler - Down Down Back Triangle (Mid)
- Reiko - For the General - Back Down Down Circle (Close)
- Reptile - Indigestion - Forward Back Down Circle (Mid)
- Reptile - Fatality 2 - Forward Back Down Cross (Close)
- Scorpion - Eye-Palling Victory - Down Forward Back R2 (Mid)
- Scorpion - Second Fatality - Back Forward Back Triangle (Any)
- Shang Tsung - Side Effects - Back Down Down Circle (Close)
- Shang Tsung - Fatality 2 - Forward Down Back Triangle (Mid)
- Sindel - Hair Comes Trouble - Down Back Down Square (Mid)
- Sindel - Fatality 2 - Back Forward Back Triangle (Mid to Far)
- Smoke - Hazed and Infused - Back Forward Down Square (Any)
- Smoke - Fatality 2 - Down Forward Back Triangle (Any)
- Sub-Zero - Hairline Fracture - Forward Down Down Triangle (Close)
- Sub-Zero - Brain Freeze - Forward Back Down Circle (Close)
- Tanya - Helping Hands - Down Back Down Cross (Close)
- Tanya - Fatality 2 - Back Forward Down Triangle (Mid)
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71694795192836