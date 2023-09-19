30 percent discount rolled out on LG Smart Inverter Refrigerator! Check offers

Are you planning to buy or change your single-door refrigerator with a double door refrigerator? If so, then budget constraints need not be a problem as Amazon has rolled out a 30 percent discount on the LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator, in addition to other bank and exchange offers. Read further to know about the LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator and the Amazon deal on it in detail.

About LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

B08X72GY5Q-1

The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator looks stylish and gives your kitchen a beautiful look. This frost-free double-door refrigerator comes with an Auto defrost function to prevent ice-build. it comes with 242 litter capacity which means it's perfect for small families and bachelors. Most importantly it is a 3-star Refrigerator which means it is also energy-efficient.

Initial discount on LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

The LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator usually retails for Rs. 37099 as per the Amazon listing. However, there is a massive discount on it live right now courtesy of the e-commerce platform. After a 30 percent price cut, you can purchase the LG refrigerator for Rs. 25990.

That's not all. Buyers can further reduce the price of the refrigerator by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange offers on LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Amazon is offering Rs. 4375 off on exchange of an old refrigerator. However, do keep in mind that the exchange deal discount depends on the model and condition of the old refrigerator you are trading in. You also need to check the exchange availability of your area by entering your area PIN code.

Certain bank offers can further help in price reductions such as:

1. You can get an Additional Flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.

2. You can also get a 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.

3. Bank offers also include an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction.