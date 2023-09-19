Icon
Home Home Appliances News 30 percent discount rolled out on LG Smart Inverter Refrigerator! Check offers

30 percent discount rolled out on LG Smart Inverter Refrigerator! Check offers

Searching for a great deal on a double door refrigerator? Check out this huge discount on the LG Smart Inverter Refrigerator courtesy of Amazon, in addition to other offers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 17:12 IST
Icon
5 best refrigerators on Amazon: From Whirlpool, Samsung to Voltas, check prices and features
image caption
1/5 First in the list is Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator.  Its design helps in better organization of products inside and minimizes temperature fluctuations when accessing different compartments. Amazon offers 16% initial discount making the price of the product fall to Rs. 25790 from Rs. 30800. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering a massive price rollout of the LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator.
2/5 Second one in the list is Samsung 236 L 2 Star Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. It comes with 236 litres capacity. You can buy it for Rs. 24490 instead of Rs. 35990 on Amazon with 32% initial discount. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Next one in the list is LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. With a 31% initial discount which makes the price of the refrigerator fall to Rs. 25490 from Rs. 37099 on Amazon. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Godrej 180 L 2 Star with Advanced Capillary Technology, this single door refrigerator is next one in the list. You can buy it for just Rs. 12790 instead of Rs. 17500 with 27% initial discount on Amazon. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Last on the list is Voltas Beko ‘A TATA product’. This is a 183 L 5 star Made-In-India Direct Cool Refrigerator with Base Drawer. You can bring it home for just Rs. 16490 instead of Rs. 26890 with an 41% initial discount available on Amazon.  (Amazon)
Amazon is offering a massive price rollout of the LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator.
View all Images
Amazon is offering a massive price rollout of the LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator. (Amazon)

Are you planning to buy or change your single-door refrigerator with a double door refrigerator? If so, then budget constraints need not be a problem as Amazon has rolled out a 30 percent discount on the LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator, in addition to other bank and exchange offers. Read further to know about the LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator and the Amazon deal on it in detail.

About LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

B08X72GY5Q-1

The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator looks stylish and gives your kitchen a beautiful look. This frost-free double-door refrigerator comes with an Auto defrost function to prevent ice-build. it comes with 242 litter capacity which means it's perfect for small families and bachelors. Most importantly it is a 3-star Refrigerator which means it is also energy-efficient.

Initial discount on LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

The LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator usually retails for Rs. 37099 as per the Amazon listing. However, there is a massive discount on it live right now courtesy of the e-commerce platform. After a 30 percent price cut, you can purchase the LG refrigerator for Rs. 25990.

That's not all. Buyers can further reduce the price of the refrigerator by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers.

Exchange offers on LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Amazon is offering Rs. 4375 off on exchange of an old refrigerator. However, do keep in mind that the exchange deal discount depends on the model and condition of the old refrigerator you are trading in. You also need to check the exchange availability of your area by entering your area PIN code.

Certain bank offers can further help in price reductions such as:

1. You can get an Additional Flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.

2. You can also get a 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions.

3. Bank offers also include an Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 6 months and above EMI Transaction.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 17:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI tips for today: How to target the enemy in an ambush
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Meet the likely first GTA 6 female character, Lucia.
GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions
GTA 6
New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans
Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon