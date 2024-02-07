Valentine’s Day gift: From boAt Smart ring to Echo Show 8, check out the top tech gadgets

Valentine's Day gift: Valentine's week has finally arrived and that means these 7 days will be filled with love, gifts, chocolates and roses! However, to make your Valentine's Day even more special and memorable, gift your partner a useful tech gadget that they can keep as a token of love and appreciation. If you are looking for Valentine's Day gift ideas then we have got you covered. We have compiled a list of the best tech gadgets that are available in the market. These are useful and premium products that will excite your partner, making it a perfect Valentine's Day gift. Check out this list of top tech gadgets below and note that these products are available at hugely discounted prices. Products included in this article 55% OFF boAt Smartring Gen-1 with Premium Ceramic & Metal Build, Touch Controls, Activity Tracking, HR,SpO2, Sleep & Body Health Monitoring, Sports Modes, 5ATM Resistance & 6 Motion Sensors(Charcoal Black 7) (70) Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (White) (2,163) All-new Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Now with a 6.8" display and adjustable warm light (3,795) 42% OFF Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch with BT Phone Calls, Blood Pressure Monitoring, 1.45 AMOLED Display, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Alexa, GPS, WiFi, 12-Day Battery Life, 150 Sports Modes (Infinite Black) (1,456) 34% OFF Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Bora Purple, with Mic) (6,365)

Top tech gadgets

boAt Smartring Gen-1:

The boAT smart ring is made of a premium ceramic build which ensures durability and a comfortable wearing experience. The ring comes with Smart Touch Control technology which enables users to control music playback, snap pictures, and effortlessly navigate through social media apps like Instagram and Facebook. It features a 6-axis motion sensor for effortless usage. The boAt smart ring comes with an activity-tracking feature that monitors your daily movements and progress. It also monitors Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, sleep, temperature and more.

Specification Ring size: 7 Battery life: Up to 7 days Water Resistance: 5 ATM Charging Time: 1.5 hours Bluetooth Version: 5.0 Smart features: Health monitoring, activity tracking, touch control, more

2. Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen):

It is a smart speaker with an 8-inch HD display and works with an “Alexa” prompt. It also features a 13 MP camera which you can use to make video calls through the contacts on the Alexa app or Echo Show devices. It provides hands-free music control and can play music from various apps such as Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Apple Music. Users can also watch movies on the device and monitor their home on the Alexa app. The Echo Show 8 can be used to control lights, ACs, security cameras, TVs, geysers and more. Users can also ask Alexa to set reminders and timers.

Specification Display size: 8-inch Processor: MediaTek MT 8183 Camera: 13MP Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi Audio: 52mm speakers Smart features: hands-free control, video calling, security camera, more

3. Kindle Paperwhite:

The Kindle features a 6.8-inch display with a flush-front design and a 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper. This will enable users to store thousands of books in one place like a digital library. The Kindle offers adjustable warm light to shift the screen shade from white to amber. The device offers up to 10 weeks of battery life so you can read without any pause or break. It also enables users to get unlimited access to over 2 million titles. You can easily charge the device with a USB-C charging port.

Specification Display size: 6.8-inch Titles: over 2 million Storage: 16GB Charge time: 2.5 hours with a 9W adapter Battery life: up to 10 weeks Smart features: VoiceView screen reader, adjustable warm light, more

4. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro:

It features a large 1.45-inch ultra HD AMOLED display and offers more than 150 stylish watch faces that match the always-on display. It comes with Alexa and Offline Voice Assistant through which users can set an alarm, ask questions, get a translation and more. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro features more than 150 sports modes and records effective sports data. It can also intelligently recognize your motions and begin recording related sports data, as soon as you begin any of these eight sports: Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Walking, Indoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling, and more. It also allows you to easily control the music on your phone.

Specification Display size: 1.45-inch Sports modes: 150+ Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 1000 Nits Battery life: up to 12 days Water resistance: 5ATM

5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro:

The earbuds offer 24-bit high-quality sound with intelligent ANC and 3 high SNR (Signal-to-Noise Ratio) microphones. It provides realistic sound with intelligent 360 Audio. With Voice Detect features you can easily switch to in-person conversations. Simply start talking and Voice Detect will turn off ANC and activate Ambient sound. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers up to 5 hours of continuous playtime with ANC on and up to 18 hours in the cradle.

Specification Audio: 24-bit water resistance: IPX7 ANC: Yes Bluetooth Version: 5.3 Battery life: up to 5 hours Charging Port: USB-C

