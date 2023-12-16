10 best laptops for video editing: Check out these top picks from ASUS, MSI, HP, Acer to Apple

12 best laptops for video editing: In the realm of video content creation, a powerful laptop isn't just a tool- it's a game-changer. The right video editing laptop not only streamlines your workflow but also enhances the quality of your work, making it a worthy investment. While conventional laptop shoppers prioritise factors like battery life and portability, video editors know that processing power reigns supreme. To excel in the intricate world of video editing, a laptop's ability to effortlessly handle resource-intensive software on a second-by-second basis is crucial. Whether you're a filmmaker, YouTuber, graphic designer, or anyone passionate about visual storytelling, these sleek, lightweight, and durable laptops cater to your specific needs. And most notably, making a bad choice based just on brand name and reputation would lead to ultimate frustration. Therefore, you should check thoroughly each spec and feature in every individual laptop to come up with the gem that meets your requirements fully. So, don't be in a hurry, take your time and go through the list in a thorough manner.

Here are the 12 best laptops for video editing that blend power, precision, and portability like ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, MSI Creator Z16 Panel Laptop and more. These laptops boast high-resolution displays with wide colour gamuts, providing the accuracy and vibrancy needed to make your visual stories truly stand out. More than just work tools, these devices become your creative haven, fitting seamlessly into your mobile lifestyle for location shoots or late-night editing marathons.

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in Eclipse Gray is the perfect on-the-go companion for video editing. Featuring the potent AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, this ASUS laptop delivers impressive power. Its 14-inch QHD+ display, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness, ensures a breathtaking gaming experience. The MiniLED backlit keyboard allows for creative work even in low-light settings. A standout feature is the Nebula HDR Display, providing a 165Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 600 nits peak brightness. Running on Windows 11 Home and bundled with Microsoft Office and Xbox Game Pass, this laptop seamlessly blends productivity and entertainment. With its emphasis on performance and portability, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 stands out as a masterpiece for both gamers and creators, offering a delightful blend of power and convenience.

Display: 14-inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,

OS: Windows 11 Home

Storage: 8GB RAM and 2TB Storage

2. HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

Discover the ultimate blend of gaming prowess and video editing capabilities with the HP OMEN Gaming Laptop. Dressed in the stylish Shadow Black, this sleek powerhouse is a symbol of both power and sophistication. Anchored by the robust AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, boasting clock speeds up to 5.1 GHz, it effortlessly tackles demanding video editing tasks. Amping up the performance, the laptop is equipped with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a rapid 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, ensuring swift and responsive operations. The 16.1-inch FHD display, featuring a 165Hz refresh rate and anti-glare technology, delivers exceptional visual clarity and precision. Operating on Windows 11 Home and bundled with Microsoft Office, plus a complimentary month of Xbox Game Pass, this HP laptop isn't just about power; it's a symbol of versatility. Moreover, the Realtek Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card guarantee seamless connectivity for an uninterrupted experience.

Display: 16.1-inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

OS: Windows 10 Home

Storage: 16GB RAM and 1TB Storage

3. MSI Creator Z16 Panel Laptop

The MSI Creator Z16 Panel Laptop stands out as a featherweight powerhouse, making it the top choice among premier laptops for video editing. At its core, the Intel Tiger Lake i7 processor, with a turbo frequency reaching up to 4.60 GHz, ensures lightning-fast performance, perfect for video editing and multitasking. Accommodating your creative endeavors effortlessly, the laptop features 16GB DDR4 RAM and a capacious 1TB NVMe SSD. The 16-inch QHD+ display, flaunting a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 color coverage, delivers visuals that are truly spectacular. Adding convenience to brilliance, the display also supports finger touch functionality. Operating on Windows 10 Home (with a complimentary upgrade to Windows 11 when available) and bundled with essential software, this MSI laptop is tailored to meet your creative needs. The Steelseries PerKey Mini LED RGB Backlit Keyboard not only enhances functionality but also adds an elegant touch to your work, making your creative journey both powerful and stylish.

Display: 16-inch

Processor: Intel Tiger Lake i7

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

OS: Windows 10 Home

Storage: 16GB RAM and 1TB Storage

4. Acer Aspire Lite Thin and Light Laptop

Explore the Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop, your ultimate companion for editing tasks! This robust laptop is crafted to cater to all your editing requirements while maintaining a lightweight and stylish profile. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 16GB RAM work harmoniously to provide seamless performance, ensuring you can edit videos and photos with ease. The 15.6" Full HD display enhances your editing experience with vibrant and lifelike visuals, making every detail stand out. The metal body construction not only adds durability but also introduces a touch of sophistication to your workspace. Plus, the 512GB SSD provides ample storage space for all your editing projects, eliminating concerns about storage limitations. Bid farewell to sluggishness and welcome efficiency with the Acer Aspire Lite, hailed as the top-notch laptop for your editing endeavours.

Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

Graphics: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics

OS: Windows 11 Home

Storage: 8GB RAM and 512 SSD Storage

5. ASUS Vivobook 14X OLED Laptop

Embark on a journey of editing excellence with the ASUS Vivobook 14X OLED, hailed as one of the best laptops in India, combining style and substance seamlessly! Meticulously designed, this creator laptop introduces a captivating 14" 2.8K 90Hz OLED display, immersing you in a world of breathtaking visuals. Fueled by the unstoppable Intel Core i9-13900H 13th Gen processor, your editing tasks become a breeze, leaving your competitors trailing behind. The substantial 16 GB RAM and the lightning-fast 1TB SSD not only provide ample storage but also ensure swift speeds for a seamlessly enjoyable editing experience. Partnered with the 4GB RTX 3050 graphics card, your creations come to life with vibrant colours and stunning detail. Don't settle for the ordinary; embrace the extraordinary with the ASUS laptop, elevating your editing game to unprecedented heights and setting yourself apart in the realm of creativity. And all these pt together have brought this laptop into this list of 12 best laptops for video editing.

Display: 14-inch

Processor: Intel Core i7 12700H

Graphics: Intel Iris X

OS: Windows 11 Home

Storage: 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD Storage

6. Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M1 chip (2020)

The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, equipped with the powerful M1 chip (2020), stands out as a popular choice among users. This sleek laptop is renowned for its efficiency and performance, courtesy of the M1 processor, making it an excellent tool for video editors. Beyond its impressive performance, the laptop boasts a claimed battery life of up to 18 hours. Apple asserts that it delivers up to 3.5 times faster CPU performance and up to 5 times acceleration for graphics-intensive applications and games. The inclusion of a 16-core Neural engine for machine learning, 8GB of RAM, and fast SSD storage further enhance its capabilities. The 13-inch Retina display adds to its appeal, and as one of the lightest professional laptops in the market, the MacBook Air 13-inch remains a top choice for professionals and adding this one in our list of 12 best laptops for video editing was easy.

Display: 13.30-inch

Processor:Apple M1

GPU: Apple (7-Core)

OS: macOS

Storage: 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD Storage

7. ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 16X

The ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 16X, a standout addition to the roster of top-notch laptops for content creators. ASUS goes the extra mile with features that elevate your user experience. A built-in fingerprint reader ensures quick and secure access, sparing you from the hassle of remembering lengthy passwords. The convenience extends to a backlit keyboard, enabling seamless operation even in low-light conditions. This laptop is a creative powerhouse, perfect for crafting outstanding videos and reels with its excellent video editing capabilities. Not only does it deliver on performance, but its stylish design also adds a touch of professionalism when you're on the move. Enhanced with military-grade specifications, this ASUS laptop is not just about style; it's a robust choice for those seeking durability in their creative endeavours.

Display: 16-inch

Processor: Intel i9-13980HX

Graphics: Ryzen 5

OS: Windows 11

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD Storage

8. Lenovo Legion5Pro Laptop

Another top contender in this list of 12 best laptops for video editing is the Lenovo Legion5Pro. This laptop stands out as a rapid and efficient choice for picture and video editing, thanks to its Intel Core i7 11th gen processor and 16GB of RAM. Beyond its performance, the laptop boasts a stylish and high-end design, featuring a spacious 16-inch screen that ensures optimal clarity during editing tasks. Recognizing the needs of content creators on the go, this laptop is not only lightweight for easy multitasking but also boasts a robust battery life, ensuring uninterrupted productivity. Remarkably, it maintains a cool operating temperature, allowing for extended usage. The incorporation of Coldfront 3.0, an advanced intake technology with a turbo-charged dual fan system, enhances air intake and minimises heating, enabling the laptop to operate at high clock speeds with efficiency and reliability.

Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: Intel Core i5-13500HX

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

OS: Windows 11 Home

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD Storage

9. Apple 2021 MacBook Pro

Here is another outstanding option in this list of 12 best laptops for video editing. If you're on the hunt for the ultimate video editing laptop, look no further than the Apple 2021 MacBook Pro. It secures the top spot with its powerhouse features, seamlessly handling all demanding video editing tasks. Beyond its exceptional performance, the MacBook Pro boasts a sleek design and robust build, making it not only powerful but also portable for on-the-go creativity. With a generous 32GB RAM, the laptop provides ample storage for all your editing needs, ensuring smooth and efficient operation. Moreover, the extended battery life of up to 21 hours means you can stay focused on your work without the worry of running out of power. The Apple 2021 MacBook Pro stands as a reliable and cutting-edge companion for anyone diving into the world of video editing.

Display: 14.20-inch

Processor:Apple M1 Pro

Touchscreen: No

OS: macOS

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD Storage

10. ASUS TUF A15

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 stands out as one of the top laptops in India, catering not only to gamers but also to video editors. Its anti-glare screen is a standout feature, protecting your eyes even during extended work sessions. The inclusion of a backlit keyboard adds convenience, enabling you to work and edit videos even in low-light conditions. With this exceptional laptop, you can edit photos and videos like a professional, thanks to its advanced features. The impressive 144Hz refresh rate enhances the visual experience, ensuring smooth and fluid graphics, further complemented by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. Whether you're gaming or editing videos, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 proves to be a versatile and high-performance laptop, making it a top choice for creative professionals.

Display: 15-inch

Processor: Ryzen 7

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD Storage

11. Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" WQHD IPS Gaming Laptop is a remarkable device that not only delivers an exceptional gaming experience but also stands out as one of the best laptops for video editing. Fueled by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and 16GB of RAM, this laptop ensures seamless multitasking and swift loading times. Its storage capabilities are impressive, featuring a 512GB SSD and a 6GB NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card for excellent performance in storage and graphics. The 15.6" WQHD IPS display, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate, enhances gaming visuals for an immersive experience. With a battery life of up to 5.5 hours, you can enjoy extended gaming sessions. The laptop comes with a blue backlit keyboard, pre-installed Windows 11 and Office 2021 software, and a 3-month Game Pass and Stingray subscription, making it an all-encompassing choice for gamers seeking an immersive and powerful gaming experience. The Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" WQHD IPS Gaming Laptop is the ideal device for those who prioritise both gaming prowess and video editing capabilities in one impressive package.

Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

OS: Windows 10 Home

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD Storage

12. MSI Katana GF66

It one may be the last one in this list of 12 best laptops for video editing, but the MSI Katana GF66 is definitely not the least one. This is a powerhouse gaming laptop, equipped with an Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H and a 40 CM FHD 144Hz display to deliver superior performance and an immersive gaming experience. Boasting 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD, it ensures quick boot-up and loading times for efficient gameplay. The inclusion of an Nvidia RTX3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card guarantees a seamless gaming experience with high-resolution visuals. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and responsive gaming environment. With its slim design and lightweight build at 2.25 kg, it's highly portable. Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes pre-installed for convenience. Additionally, the MSI Katana GF66 offers versatile connectivity options, including USB-C, USB 3.2, HDMI, Ethernet, mini DisplayPort, ensuring you stay connected and entertained.

Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: Intel core i5

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD Storage