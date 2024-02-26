10 Best Realme phones under 25,000: affordable excellence

Spending 25000 Rupees for a smartphone is quite a significant investment. With the rapid advancements in technology, consumers are constantly seeking devices that offer not just affordability but also excellence in performance, features, and design. If you're in the market for a budget-friendly yet impressive smartphone, look no further. In this comprehensive guide, we present the "10 Best Realme Phones Under ₹25,000," a curated selection of devices that embody the perfect blend of affordability and excellence. Realme, a brand known for its commitment to delivering top-notch smartphones at competitive prices, has carved a niche for itself in the Indian smartphone market. The Realme lineup under ₹25,000 offers an array of options, each with its unique set of features and capabilities. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a photography lover, or simply seeking a dependable device for your daily needs, there's a Realme phone in this range to cater to your requirements. In a world where your smartphone is an extension of your life, the importance of making the right choice cannot be overstated. Our experts have researched and evaluated the options available, considering factors such as performance, camera capabilities, battery life, display quality, and software experience. However, it can be overwhelming to choose the perfect device. That's why we've compiled this list to help you make an informed decision. Each phone on our list is a testament to Realme's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. From stunning displays that bring your content to life to powerful processors that handle multitasking with ease, these smartphones redefine what you can expect from a device under ₹25,000. In the pages that follow, we'll dive deep into the features and specifications of each Realme phone on our list, providing you with an in-depth understanding of what sets them apart. Whether you prioritize gaming, photography, or overall versatility, there's a Realme smartphone waiting to exceed your expectations. Products included in this article 26% OFF realme 11 5G (Glory Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display | Up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM | 108MP 3× Zoom | 16MP Selfie Camera | Dimensity 6100+ 5G Processor | 67W SUPERVOOC Charge (734) 19% OFF realme narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange,8GB+256GB) | 90Hz Super AMOLED Display | Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design | with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger (6,477) 15% OFF realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 6GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slim Smartphone | 90 Hz Smooth Display (13,917) 11% OFF realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,8GB+128GB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera (2,610) 25% OFF realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display (10,356) 23% OFF realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 4GB, 128GB Storage） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge (8,337) 15% OFF realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Super High-res 64MP Primary AI Camera (11,628) 12% OFF realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium (478) 20% OFF Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (87) Realme 10 Pro 5G (Hyperspace, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) (374)

1. realme 11 5G (Glory Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display | Up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM | 108MP 3× Zoom | 16MP Selfie Camera | Dimensity 6100+ 5G Processor | 67W SUPERVOOC Charge

Elevate your smartphone experience with the realme 11 5G in Glory Gold. This device boasts a dynamic and ultra-smooth display, delivering vibrant visuals with a refresh rate that adapts to your needs. With up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM, it ensures effortless multitasking, powered by the Dimensity 6100+ 5G Processor for blazing-fast performance. Capture stunning details with the 108MP 3× Zoom camera, and make your selfies perfect with the 16MP Selfie Camera. If you love to click pictures or need a good battery performance, this phone is the ideal choice for you.

Specifications of realme 11 5G (Glory Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display

Display: Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 108MP 3× Zoom

Front Camera: 16MP Selfie Camera

Processor: Dimensity 6100+ 5G Processor

Charging: 67W SUPERVOOC Charge

Pros Cons 1. 5G connectivity for fast internet 1. May be relatively expensive 2. Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display 2. Heavier due to larger battery 3. Powerful 108MP camera 4. Ample 256GB storage

2. realme narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange,8GB+256GB) | 90Hz Super AMOLED Display | Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design | with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

Experience top performance with the realme narzo 60 5G in Mars Orange. Its 90Hz Super AMOLED Display brings content to life with smooth visuals. The device boasts an Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design, combining style with sustainability. Stay charged and ready with the 33W SUPERVOOC Charger. It also features a stunning camera through which you can capture picture-perfect moments with much detail. Whether it's gaming, multitasking, or entertainment, this smartphone has you covered.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange,8GB+256GB) | 90Hz Super AMOLED Display

Display: 90Hz Super AMOLED Display

Storage: 256GB

Design: Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design

Charger: 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

Pros Cons 1. 5G connectivity for fast internet 1. May be relatively expensive 2. 90Hz Super AMOLED Display 2. Heavier due to larger battery 3. Stylish Vegan Leather Design 4. Ample 256GB storage

3. realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 6GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display

The realme narzo N53 in Feather Black is the epitome of style and efficiency. This slim device features 33W Segment Fastest Charging, ensuring you spend less time tethered to a charger. Enjoy the super-smooth 90Hz Smooth Display, making every interaction delightful. With 6GB+128GB of storage, you'll have ample space for your digital life. Upgrade your mobile experience with realme.

Specifications of realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 6GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging

Charging: 33W Segment Fastest Charging

Display: 90 Hz Smooth Display

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons 1. Fast 33W Segment Fastest Charging 1. Lower RAM and storage capacity 2. Smooth 90Hz Display 2. Not the latest Realme model 3. Stylish Feather Black design 3. May not suit heavy multitasking

4. realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,8GB+128GB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled Curved Display | 100 MP OIS Camera

realme narzo 60 Pro has been designed for a premium experience. Its Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display offers stunning visuals, making everything you do more immersive. Capture breathtaking moments with the 100 MP OIS Camera, ensuring your photos are sharp and vibrant. With 8GB+128GB of storage, you have ample space for all your apps and media. This device is bound to surprise you with its features and performance.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black,8GB+128GB) Ultra Smooth 120 Hz Super Amoled

Display: 120 Hz Super AMOLED Curved Display

Rear Camera: 100 MP OIS Camera

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons 1. Stunning 120 Hz Super AMOLED Display 1. May be relatively expensive 2. Impressive 100 MP OIS Camera 2. Heavier due to larger battery 3. Ample 8GB RAM and 128GB storage 3. Not the latest Realme model 4. 5G connectivity for fast internet

5. realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display

Experience the power of 5G with the realme Narzo 50 Pro in Hyper Blue. Equipped with the Dimensity 920 5G Processor, it offers lightning-fast connectivity and performance. Enjoy fluid visuals on the 90Hz Super AMOLED Display. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, you have plenty of space for your apps and files. This device is designed for those who demand speed and efficiency in their smartphone. The camera quality is fine and the battery performance is superb. Grab this model today and experience smooth multitasking.

Specifications of realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Processor: Dimensity 920 5G Processor

Display: 90Hz Super AMOLED Display

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons 1. Fast Dimensity 920 5G Processor 1. May be relatively expensive 2. Vibrant 90Hz Super AMOLED Display 2. Heavier due to larger battery 3. Ample 8GB RAM and 128GB storage 4. Stylish Hyper Blue design

6. realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 4GB, 128GB Storage） Up to 2TB External Memory | 50 MP AI Primary Camera | Segments only 33W Supervooc Charge

Add a feather to your creativity with the realme narzo 60X 5G in Nebula Purple. With the ability to expand storage up to 2TB externally, you'll never run out of space for your photos, videos, and files. The 50 MP AI Primary Camera ensures stunning photography, while the device offers a super-fast 33W SUPERVOOC Charge for your convenience. Enjoy the blend of style and functionality with realme. The design of the phone attracts eyes easily.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 4GB, 128GB Storage） Up to 2TB External Memory

External Memory: Up to 2TB External Memory

Rear Camera: 50 MP AI Primary Camera

Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC Charge

Pros Cons 1. Expandable storage up to 2TB 1. Lower RAM and storage capacity 2. High-quality 50 MP AI Primary Camera 2. May not suit heavy multitasking 3. Fast 33W SUPERVOOC Charge 3. Not the latest Realme model

7. realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Super High-res 64MP Primary AI Camera

Elevate your smartphone experience with the realme narzo N55 in Prime Black. It features a super high-res 64MP Primary AI Camera for capturing stunning photos. With 4GB+64GB of storage, you have ample space for all your apps and media. This device also boasts 33W Segment Fastest Charging, ensuring you spend less time waiting for your phone to charge. Enjoy a seamless and efficient mobile experience with realme.

Specifications of realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 4GB+64GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Super High-res 64MP Primary AI Camera

Charging: 33W Segment Fastest Charging

Rear Camera: Super High-res 64MP Primary AI Camera

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Pros Cons 1. Fast 33W Segment Fastest Charging 1. Lower RAM and storage capacity 2. Super High-res 64MP Primary AI Camera 2. May not suit heavy multitasking 3. Stylish Prime Black design 3. Not the latest Realme model

8. realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium

Get ready for a 5G revolution with the realme 8s 5G in Universe Purple. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this device offers both speed and ample space for your needs. Whether it's streaming, gaming, or multitasking, this smartphone can handle it all. Stay connected and enjoy high-speed internet with 5G capabilities, taking your mobile experience to the next level. With its high-quality camera, you capture stunning pictures and click beautiful selfies to post on your social handle.

Specifications of realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium

Display: 5G, Medium

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons 1. 5G connectivity for fast internet 1. Lower RAM and storage capacity 2. Ample 128GB storage 2. May not suit heavy multitasking 3. Stylish Universe Purple design 3. Not the latest Realme model

9. Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, Realme 9 5G SE is designed to meet your speed and storage needs. Experience the power of 5G connectivity for faster downloads and seamless streaming. Stay ahead in the digital world with a smartphone that offers both style and performance. Click mindblowing selfies and enjoy a good battery life.

Specifications of Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons 1. 5G connectivity for fast internet 1. Lower RAM and storage capacity 2. Ample 128GB storage 2. May not suit heavy multitasking 3. Stylish Azure Glow design 3. Not the latest Realme model

10. Realme 10 Pro 5G (Hyperspace, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Prepare for a 5G revolution with the Realme 10 Pro 5G in Hyperspace. With a generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this device offers impressive performance and ample space for your apps and media. The 5G capabilities ensure you stay connected at lightning-fast speeds, making streaming and downloads a breeze. Elevate your mobile experience with a smartphone that combines power and style.

Specifications of Realme 10 Pro 5G (Hyperspace, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Connectivity: 5G

Pros Cons 1. 5G connectivity for fast internet 1. May be relatively expensive 2. Ample 128GB storage 2. Heavier due to larger battery 3. Impressive 8GB of RAM 4. Stylish Hyperspace design

3 Best Features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 realme 11 5G (Glory Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) 5G Connectivity Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display 108MP 3× Zoom Camera realme narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange, 8GB+256GB) 5G Connectivity 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Vegan Leather Design realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 6GB+128GB) 33W Fast Charging 90Hz Smooth Display Slim Design realme narzo 60 Pro (Cosmic Black, 8GB+128GB) 120Hz Super AMOLED Display 100MP OIS Camera 5G Connectivity realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Ample RAM and Storage realme narzo 60X 5G (Nebula Purple 4GB, 128GB Storage) Expandable Storage up to 2TB 50MP AI Primary Camera 33W SUPERVOOC Charge realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 4GB+64GB) 33W Fast Charging 64MP Primary AI Camera Stylish Design realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 5G Connectivity Ample Storage Stylish Design Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 5G Connectivity Ample Storage Stylish Design Realme 10 Pro 5G (Hyperspace, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) 5G Connectivity Ample Storage 8GB of RAM

Best overall product

The realme 11 5G in Glory Gold is a flagship-worthy smartphone that brings a plethora of features to the table. This device is built to provide a blazing-fast 5G connectivity experience, ensuring that you can stream, download, and browse with exceptional speed. One standout feature is its Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display, which offers a visually stunning experience. With its high refresh rate and vibrant colors, you'll enjoy smooth scrolling, immersive gaming, and vivid video playback. Its 108MP 3× Zoom camera captures intricate details and allows for creative shooting possibilities. Whether you're snapping breathtaking landscapes or zooming in for close-ups, this camera doesn't disappoint. Additionally, the 16MP Selfie Camera ensures your selfies are always on point. The Dimensity 6100+ 5G Processor powers this device, delivering impressive performance across the board. Whether you're multitasking or running resource-intensive applications, this phone handles it effortlessly. To top it off, the 67W SUPERVOOC Charge technology ensures you can recharge the phone rapidly, so you spend less time plugged in and more time using your device on the go.

Best value for money product

The realme narzo 60 5G in Mars Orange combines style and functionality in a single package. One of its standout features is its 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, which delivers crisp visuals with vibrant colors and smooth animations. Whether you're gaming or streaming content, this display enhances your overall viewing experience. What sets this phone apart is its Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design. The vegan leather back not only adds a premium feel but also reduces the environmental footprint. Keeping your phone charged and ready is now easier with the included 33W SUPERVOOC Charger. It ensures that you can quickly replenish the battery and stay connected throughout the day. Overall, the realme narzo 60 5G offers a blend of design aesthetics, display quality, and fast charging that caters to both style-conscious users and those who demand efficiency in their daily use.

How to find the best Realme phones under ₹ 25,000?

Selecting the best Realme phones under ₹25,000 requires a strategic approach to ensure you make a well-informed decision. Start by assessing your specific needs and preferences. Consider what features are most important to you, such as camera quality, gaming performance, battery life, or software experience. This initial self-assessment will help you narrow down your options and prioritize the factors that matter most. Next, explore reviews, comparisons, and expert opinions on Realme smartphones in this price range. Reliable tech websites, YouTube channels, and user forums are excellent sources of information. Pay attention to performance benchmarks, camera samples, and real-world usage feedback to gain insights into how these phones perform in various scenarios. Additionally, check for software updates and support records, as a brand's commitment to keeping its devices up-to-date can significantly impact your long-term satisfaction.

Lastly, consider your budget constraints. While you're looking for the best Realme phone under ₹25,000, keep in mind that there might be occasional sales, discounts, or bundled offers that could make a particular model even more appealing within your budget. Be patient and open to exploring deals that align with your requirements. Combining these self-assessment strategies, research, and budget-consciousness, you can confidently find the best Realme phone under ₹25,000 that suits your needs and preferences.