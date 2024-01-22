8 best Havells heaters to beat the cold: Check top models from the brand

Best 8 Havells heater: We are now experiencing the peak of winter with cold waves and red alerts in various places of the north. Therefore, to fight the cold weather you must keep your environment warm with top quality room heater to protect your loved ones. In the market, you will find various kinds of room heaters with different brands and functionalities. However, you must pick the best one which comes under your budget, requirements and long-lasting performance. To help you find the right one, we have compiled a list of the best 8 Havells heaters of all types and different ranges so you can make the right choice based on your requirements. Check the list of Havells heaters here. Products included in this article Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) (1,705) Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater (White & Black) (780) 39% OFF Havells OFR 11 Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting DUO Tech PTC & OFR (Black) (6,899) 34% OFF Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave Fin 2500 watt (Black) (GHROFBMK250) (93) 38% OFF Havells OFR 7 Wave Fins with Fan 1900 watt (Beige), (GHROFBYC190) (43) 34% OFF Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts (3,635) 24% OFF Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt 2 Heat Settings 2 Year Product Warranty (1,182) 42% OFF Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W & PTC Heater 400W (Blue & Black) (516)

List of Best Selling Products

What to consider when buying a heater

A heater must have a great range of air spread to circulate warm air in various directions for effective temperature control and managing the room temperature effectively.

Check the features it provides such as balancing humid levels, temperature monitoring, weight, mobility, and other factors. Therefore, thoroughly check its features to make full use of the heater.

The important thing one should consider is the budget, note that heaters are available in the budget as well as premium ranges and therefore, pick the one that suits your room type best.

Check the heating speed to ensure that it warms quickly without using too much electricity. This will also help you reduce the power bill.

Ensure that the heater comes with safety features such as overheating protection, safety grills, tilt-over switch, and others so it protects against any mishappening or accidents.

Best 8 Havells heaters

Havells Comforter Room Heater:

B00PQDO5W0-1

The first Havells heater is a Comforter Room Heater which will help you keep the surroundings warm. It boasts a robust 2000 watts and is a reliable choice for spot heating. Engineered with a focus on safety, it features double over-heat protection, ensuring a secure environment. The adjustable thermostat control knob empowers users to fine-tune the warmth according to their preferences. Designed for convenience, it comes with an adjustable vent for efficient air delivery, enhancing the overall heating experience. Tailored for smaller spaces, it is ideal for rooms up to 15 sqft, delivering targeted warmth where needed. The heater's power input of 23 V and a frequency of 5 Hz contribute to its efficient operation. With a cord length ranging from 1m to 8m and internal cord storage, it offers flexibility and tidiness in setup. The Havells Comforter Room Heater strikes a balance between power, safety, and user-friendly features, making it a practical solution for winter comfort.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 watts Room size: 150 sq. ft Special features: Adjustable thermostat, safety features Warranty: 1 year

2. Havells Solace:

B09P6HH9G4-2

The Havells heater stands as the best robust heating solution, featuring a potent 1500-watt PTC Ceramic Heating Element. It caters to your heating needs with two settings (1000 W/1500 W). This top-rated room heater prioritises safety with a Cool Touch Body, ensuring secure operation, and includes overheating safety protection for added peace of mind. The device is equipped with a cleanable dust filter, promoting a clean and healthy environment.

Adding to its user-friendly features, the heater offers adjustable thermostat control for a personalised comfort experience. The oscillation function ensures even heat distribution, and the tip-over switch enhances safety measures. Its integrated carry handle facilitates easy movement around your home, ensuring warmth where you need it. With the Havells Solace Room Heater, enjoy reliable heating, safety, and convenience for a cosy living space.

Specifications Heat output: 1500 Watt Room size: 150 sq. ft Special features: Cool Touch Body, overheating safety protection Warranty: 1 Year

3. Havells OFR 11:

B00PQCXVQM-3

The next on the list of best Havells heater is the OFR 11 which comes with some amazing features which will help you beat the freezing temperatures. The heater features 3 Power Settings which are 1000, 1500, and 2500 Watts with an additional 400 Watts Heater + Fan setting. It comes with thermostatic heat control and the heater has a power input of 230 V.

It is equipped with a PTC fan, so this room heater can rapidly and efficiently heat your room. It automatically shuts off if it falls over, ensuring optimal safety. By controlling heat with a thermostat, this room heater can efficiently heat your room based on its temperature.

Specifications Heat output: 2900 W Room size- 200-250 sq. ft Special features: PTC fan, safety features Warranty: 2 years

4. Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave:

B08NXH1ML4-4

This Havells heater comes with three different power settings. In each power setting, it uses a different wattage which will help you save energy. It provides automatic digital control of temperature settings of 5 to 35 degrees Celsius. It features thermostatic heat control that helps to heat up your room in a faster and more efficient manner so that you can stay cosy and warm inside your room. It uses the convection heat method and provides a maximum heating output of 2500 Watts. The Havells heater can be easily controlled by remote and has a digital display which shows On/Off, Heat Inc./Dec., Modes and Child lock. With these amazing features, the heater provides effective room temperature management and enables users to get rid of the cold winds in their rooms.

Specifications Heat output: 2500 Watts Room size: 200-250 sq. ft Special features: automatic digital control, remote control, digital display Warranty: 2 years

5. Havells OFR 7 Wave:

B09PH6X3B2-5

If you are looking for a room heater that you can easily move from one room to another, this Havells heater will be a perfect choice. It comes with wheels at the base that make it quite easy to move. Havells PTC fan heater comes with three different power settings of 600 W, 900 W and 1500 W and an additional 400 W. In each power setting, it uses a different wattage which will help you save energy. This PTC heater from Havells comes with a fan. The fan plays a crucial role in dispersing the heat equally. It comes with thermostatic heat control helps to heat up your room in a faster and efficient manner so that you can stay cosy and warm inside your room. It also provides over heat protection and turns off the heater and tilt over switch for additional safety.

Specifications Heat output: 1500 Watt Room size: small to medium Special features: PTC fan, tilt over switch, thermostatic heat control Warranty: 2 years

6. Havells Cista Room Heater:

B078KRFWQB-6

The next on the list of Havells heater is the Cista Room Heater which offers unique room heating features to beat the cold wave. This room heater is the best for small to medium-sized rooms with a maximum heat output of 2000 watts. It has the capability to warm your room or surroundings in no time due to its 360-degree swivel cord. It features heat convector technology for even heat distribution eco mode for energy savings. It offers an adjustable thermostat for temperature control in various modes and provides an overheat protection switch for safety. For added safety, it features a tip-over switch and a cool touch body. This Havells heater can be a great option if you are looking for budget friendly room heater.

Specifications Heat output: 2000 watts Room size: 150 sq. ft Special features: Eco mode, heat convector technology Warranty: 1 year

7. Havells Bero Quartz Heater:

B0B7NWGXS6-7

The seventh Havells heater on the list is the Bero Quartz Heater which comes with great heating capabilities. Bero comes with 2 Quartz heating tubes providing more warmth. Users can also use either of the tubes depending upon the requirement. It has rust rust free stainless steel reflector giving a clean look and minimizing the chances of rust over prolonged usage. The Bero Quartz Heater provides two heat settings of 400 W and 800 W. It comes with a built-in tip-over switch as part of its safety features which automatically turns off to prevent any potential hazards. In order to ensure safety, this room heater has a grill on the front. Grills prevent direct contact with heating elements, reducing the risk of burns caused by accidental contact with heat.

Specifications Heat output: 800 W Room size: Small to medium Special features: Quartz heating tubes, tip-over switch Warranty: 2 years

8. Havells Hestio 13 Wave:

B0CKL1MQBD-8

The last on the list of best Havells heaters is the Hestio 13 Wave which provides a comfortable warm room setting to help you beat the cold this winter. It comes with HD320 grade oil for long-lasting and better efficiency superior thermo-oxidative stability minimizes sludge and varnish formation and resists oil degradation leading to longer service life. It offers three heat settings of 1000 W, 1500 W, 2500 W and an additional 400W PTC fan. OFR heats the surroundings equally unlike rod-based heaters where heat flows only in one direction. Its overheat protection system shuts down the power supply when the internal temperature exceeds a safe value. For additional safety, it features a tip over tilt switch. Its handle merges with the panel when not in use and can be pulled out when the product needs to be moved.

Specifications Heat output: 2500 Watt Room size: 200-250 sq. ft Special features: tip over tilt switch, heat settings, overheat protection Warranty: 2 years

These were some of the best Havells heaters available in the market. Did you come across any product which may suit your requirements? You can explore these heaters on Amazon and they are also available at great discounted prices so you can make a reasonable and affordable purchase to fight the spine chilling winter. Additionally, you look for more options from various other brands such as Bajaj, Crampton, Morphy Richards, and more to find your best suited room heater.

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 watts power Adjustable thermostat control Adjustable vent Havells Solace Cool Touch Body Adjustable thermostat control Oscillation function Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave 2900 watts power Thermostatic heat control PTC fan Havells OFR 7 Wave Thermostatic heat control Digital display Remote control Havells Cista Room Heater Over heat protection Tilt over switch Thermostatic heat control Havells Bero Quartz Heater Heat convector technology Adjustable thermostat control Overheat protection Havells Hestio 13 Wave Safety features Two heating tubes Tip-over switch Havells OFR 11 HD320 grade oil Overheat protection system Different heat settings

