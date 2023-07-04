Home Home Appliances News Amazing Amazon sale! Up to 34% off on Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Amazon is offering a hefty discount on Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC. Read here to know the deal in detail.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 04 2023, 20:30 IST
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC can be yours at a huge price cut as Amazon is offering a heavy discount on it
View all Images
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC can be yours at a huge price cut as Amazon is offering a heavy discount on it (Amazon)

We are probably surviving the hottest summer ever and in that case without an air condition life is not really at ease. While if you are still just planning to buy AC? then why to wait for long when here we have brought you an amazing deal. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC can be yours at a huge price cut as Amazon is offering a heavy discount on it. Here is why you should consider buying it. 

This Panasonic 1.5 comes with PM 0.1 Filter for air purification. It sports Voice Control with Alexa and Hey Google and 7 in1 Convertible with additional AI Mode. This air condition comes with the 17230 British Thermal Units cooling power which gives you Amazingly chilling experience. It comes with Better cooling and requires low maintenance.

Discount

Amazon is offering a 34% discount on Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC which reduces the price of the device to Rs.36490 instead of Rs.55400.

Exchange Deal

Amazon is also offering exchange discounts up to Rs. 5280. But remember this discount depends on the resale value of the old AC you trade-in.

Bank Offers

1. You can get a flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000.

2. You can also get a flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.40000.

3. Bank offers include a flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000.

4. Customers can get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.2000 on Amex Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs.15000.

5. You can get 5% Instant Discount up to Rs.250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs.1000.

So, do remember that the summer season is almost halfway through and the discounts you get now will not be as great as the ones that you will get when the season is over. And if you want even greater discounts, it is better to wait. Having said that, if the need is urgent, then go right ahead and explore, and if the gadget meets your requirements go just right ahead and buy.  

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 18:16 IST
