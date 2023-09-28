Icon
Amazon 2023 Sale: Get Up to 50% Off on Top AC Brands including Lloyd, LG, and Voltas

Amazon 2023 Sale: Get Up to 50% Off on Top AC Brands including Lloyd, LG, and Voltas

Stay cool this hot season with Amazon's 2023 sale on top AC brands, offering up to 50% off on LG, Samsung, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 18:49 IST
Amazon's 2023 AC Sale
Stay Cool this hot season with Amazon's 2023 AC Sale: Big discounts on top brands. (Pexels)
It's still really hot outside, and we're all looking for ways to stay cool at home or work. So that you can beat the heat, we have made a list of the best AC brands in India for you to pick from. New air conditioners have special features like inverter technology and copper coils, which make them more efficient and save on electricity bills. Now is your chance to grab some fantastic Amazon deals on India's best air conditioners. Check out these great split ACs from top brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and more. Amazon's sale today offers you discounts of up to 50%. Stay comfortable in any weather.

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Lloyd is a famous and trusted brand. Amazon offers a 44% discount on this Lloyd split AC. It has special Blue Fins Evaporator Coils that make cooling better, need less maintenance, and increase the AC's lifespan by protecting it from rust and corrosion.

This 1.5-ton AC is perfect for a medium-sized room. It has 5 cooling modes you can control with a remote, and a variable inverter compressor that adjusts power based on the room's temperature and heat. The original price is Rs. 58,990, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 33,499, a huge 43% discount.

B0BRKXTSBT-1

2. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Today's Amazon sale gives you a 42% discount on one of India's best AC brands, Samsung. The company has been a trusted brand in electronics for years.

Samsung AC comes with a 5-in-1 cooling mode that lets you change the room temperature to suit your needs. It also has a copper anti-bacterial filter that gets rid of harmful germs, making the air healthier. It's suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The original price is Rs. 72,990, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 42,499, a massive 42% discount.

B0BRQD9Y92-2

3. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Split AC

Looking for the best AC in India? Amazon offers a 33% discount on this Panasonic AC with a 1.5-ton capacity, perfect for a medium-sized room.

It has a 7-in-1 convertible mode with smart AI modes that sense the room's temperature, predict cooling needs, and adjust the fan speed for optimal comfort. You can even control this AC with your smartphone. The original price is Rs. 55,400, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 36,990, a huge 33% discount.

B0BRJ5QH8G-3

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton Window AC

If you want relief from the summer heat, Amazon's 2023 Sale offers a great discount on the Voltas 1.5 Ton Window AC. The original price is Rs. 42,990, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 29,540. It comes with features like a timer, glow light button, auto swing, self-diagnosis, sleep mode, ice wash, and filter cleaning.

B0BSJ7KZLJ-4

5. LG 1 Ton AI Dual Inverter Split AC

LG offers a great deal on its 1 Ton dual inverter AC, now just Rs. 36,999, down from the original price of Rs. 65,990. You can also get an exchange offer of Rs. 3,810. This cooling unit has a variable speed compressor and AI convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing you to adjust the temperature as needed.

B0BPYL1R9N-5

Don't miss out on these incredible deals from Amazon's 2023 sale. Beat the heat and stay cool while saving big on top AC brands.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 18:49 IST
