Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts on washing machines: LG, Samsung, IFB, and more

Get ready for Amazon sale 2023! Discover fantastic discounts on washing machines from top brands like LG, Samsung, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 11:15 IST
Samsung, LG to Voltas, grab a hefty discount on these top 5 washing machines on Amazon
1/5 Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Washing Machine: Amazon is offering a 26% initial discount on the Samsung 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine making its price fall to Rs.16390 from Rs. 22050. This Samsung washing machine is fully automatic and comes with a Capacity of 6.5 kg. It comes with a Magic Filter which effectively gathers the particles from your clothes, so your laundry stays cleaner. (Amazon)
2/5 LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Washing Machine: On Amazon, you can get up to 25% initial discount, reducing its price to Rs. 11990 from Rs. 16090. It is a semi-automatic washing machine that comes with a capacity of 7kg and 1300 RPM for higher spin speeds that helps in faster drying. (Amazon)
3/5 LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic: Get a 36% staggering discount on the purchase of LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic from Amazon making its price reduced to Rs. 15990 from Rs. 24990. It comes with a Capacity of 6.5 Kg. (Amazon)
4/5 Voltas beko 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Washing Machine: Amazon is offering a 50% initial discount on the Voltas fully-automatic machine making its price fall to Rs. 13990 from Rs. 27990. (Amazon)
5/5 Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Washing Machine: Last in the order of top 5 is Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine on which Amazon is offering a 30% initial discount, which reduces its price to Rs. 13990 from Rs. 20000. (Amazon )
Grab big discounts on washing machines from top brands at Amazon. (Pexels)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Amazon's big sale of the year is here you're a Prime member, as the early exclusive sale for the next 24 hours has gone live today, October 7, and for everyone else, it begins on October 8. This sale is your chance to get awesome deals on gadgets like laptops, air conditioners, and washing machines. If you're thinking about getting a new washing machine, now is the time because the ecommerce portal has some fantastic offers on a wide range of brands as part of its Amazon sale 2023. Check out the great discounts below:

1. Bosch 7.5 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

If you have a small family with 5 to 6 members, this Bosch washing machine is a great choice. It comes with different soaking times and 8 wash programs. Plus, it has a feature that reduces annoying tangles by 30%.

The original price is Rs. 30,490, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 21,490, saving a big 30%.

2. LG 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine

LG offers a washing machine with excellent water and energy efficiency. It also spins clothes at a high speed of 700 RPM for faster drying. With its rust proof body and stainless steel spinner, this top load washing machine performs well and has a 6.5 Kg capacity.

The original price is Rs. 24,990, but you can grab it for just Rs. 15,990, saving a whopping 36%.

3. Samsung 7 kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Make laundry a breeze with this 7 Kg Samsung washing machine, available at an irresistible discount. It offers 6 wash programs, including a quick wash mode and even a child lock feature. The digital inverter technology and 680 RPM spinning speed make it one of the best washing machines in India.

The original price is Rs. 21,000, but you can get it for just Rs. 15,490, saving a significant 26%.

4. Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Fully Automatic Washing Machine

Perfect for bachelors and couples, this Panasonic washing machine has a rustproof metal body and a stainless steel drum with a 680 RPM spin speed. It also comes with Aquabeat wash, 8 wash programs, and one-touch smart wash technology.

The original price is Rs. 20,000, but you can own it for just Rs. 12,490, saving a generous 38%.

5. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Washing Machine

This IFB washing machine offers 10 wash programs and a speedy 1000 RPM spin cycle for quicker drying. It's perfect for families of 3-4 members and has an innovative stainless steel crescent moon drum design to protect your fabrics.

The original price is Rs. 35,490, but you can get it for just Rs. 29,490, saving a respectable 17%.

Upgrade your laundry experience today with these amazing deals on top washing machine brands. Don't wait too long; these discounts won't be around forever.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 11:15 IST
