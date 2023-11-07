Icon
Banish pollution, get healthy air at home, just check out these 5 best Dyson air purifiers

Degrading air quality a worry? Looking to beat pollution? Check out these 5 best Dyson Air purifiers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 15:51 IST
Check out the 5 best Dyson Air purifiers to make your surroundings healthy.
Check out the 5 best Dyson Air purifiers to make your surroundings healthy. (Dyson India)

Delhi's air quality is degrading with each passing day and this crisis situation has forced people to take air purifiers into consideration in order to get clean air at home. Toxins and harmful chemicals can cause numerous ailments and even land many people in hospital with breathing problems. Therefore, to keep your loved ones safe and healthy, try using advanced quality air purifiers. After all, health is the top priority for everyone. In case you are looking to breathe cleaner air, check out these 5 best Dyson Air purifiers.

5 Best Dyson Air purifiers

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier TP03: The air purifier claims to automatically remove 99.95% of allergens and pollutants as small as PM 0.1. It comes with dual Functions which include a HEPA Air Purifier and a Bladeless Fan. It features two sensors that monitor and react to air quality changes. It can also be controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant. The Dyson Air purifiers come with various features such as easy scheduling, 10 air-speed settings, night-time mode, sleep timer, and more.

B078RBFG6G-1

Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1: This purifier automatically captures and traps pollutants and ensures cleaner air. It removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. It comes with an Air Multiplier technology and 350-degree oscillation to circulate even air. Its smart features include monitoring air quality and intelligent adjustment of airflow. The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 can be controlled with a remote.

B0CKLDV33T-2

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde Air Purifier: The purifier features a precise solid-state formaldehyde sensor that detects and destroys pollutants. It is equipped with an Advanced HEPA H13 filter which automatically removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants as small as PM 0.1. It also features 350-degree oscillation and Air Multiplier technology. The purifier can be controlled with WiFi or a remote control which supports Alexa and Google assistant. It also had dual functionality, HEPA Air Purifier and a Bladeless Fan in one.

B09KY47VPW-3

Dyson Air Purifier Big+Quiet: It features an auto mode that monitors the air quality and smartly adjusts airflow for even purifying air in the whole room. The purifier can be controlled through an app, voice or remote. Its HEPA filter has a life of up to 5 years.

B0CKLGCXCS-4

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier: The purifier automatically captures and traps pollutants for cleaner air. It is equipped with a HEPA H13 filter and Air Multiplier technology to circulate air in the whole room. It reports pollution in real time on LCD screens and on the MyDyson app. It can be controlled by Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Home.

 

B09LT8THGS-5

