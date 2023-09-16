Icon
From boAt Stone 1000 to Fusion Concert, top 5 speaker deals on Amazon

From boAt Stone 1000 to Fusion Concert, top 5 speaker deals on Amazon

Want to buy speakers ahead of the festive season? From boAt Stone 1000 to Fusion Concert, check out these top speakers deals on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 16 2023, 18:29 IST
All you need to know about the top speakers deals on Amazon.
All you need to know about the top speakers deals on Amazon. (Amazon)

Speakers are the soul of any festive occasion where you want to play music, or sing songs yourself. Perhaps, you want to pair it up with your television to get that big sound. So, if you are also planning to buy a home speaker, then check out these top 5 products that have amazing features and are available at huge discounts on Amazon.

1. boAt Stone 1000:

The boat Stone 1000 a 14W Bluetooth speaker is available on Amazon with a 66% initial discount making its price drop to Rs. 2399 from Rs. 6990. Its full range drivers offer 14W signature sound for blissful auditory time.

2. boAt Aavante Bar 610 Bluetooth Soundbar:

This boat speaker is available at a 67% initial discount due to which the price of the Bluetooth speaker drops to Rs. 1999 from Rs. 5990. This powerful soundbar is equipped with 25W RMS boAt Stereo Sound that amplifies your listening experience

3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500:

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast Bluetooth speaker is available on Amazon with a 55% initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 4234 from Rs. 9499. ZEB-Sound Feast 500 is known for its high-quality audio and deep bass factor as the speaker has dual 89mm drivers that give it the audio boost.

4. ZEBRONICS Music Bomb 20:

Amazon is offering a 50% initial discount on ZEBRONICS Music Bomb 20, making its price drop to Rs. 1498 from Rs. 2999. This speaker fits perfectly into your computer setup with its vibrant color emission via 3RGB LED modes and 1 OFF mode.

5. Fusion Concert:

You get a 67% initial discount on Amazon when you purchase Fusion Concert making its price drop to Rs. 1499 from Rs. 4599. Fusion Concert portable Bluetooth speaker Soundbar is equipped with 2 Full-range 12W Dynamic Speakers to produce 24W Stereo Sound Output.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 18:29 IST
