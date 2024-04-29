Google Pixel 8a promo leak hints at support for Best Take, Live Translate and other AI features

Google is gearing up to unveil its budget-friendly Pixel smartphone, the Google Pixel 8a, at the upcoming Google I/O event next month. Before the official announcement, various leaks and speculations about the forthcoming smartphone have emerged, shedding light on its key features and design. The latest leak comes in the form of promotional video, which reveals the Google AI functionalities that the Pixel 8a will offer.

Leaked Google Pixel 8a AI Features

A leaked marketing video of the Google Pixel 8a by Google, leaked byOnLeaks (via MySmartPrice), prominently features the Google AI branding from the outset.

Google Pixel 8a Circle To Search

The first highlighted feature is Best Take, allowing users to select different facial expressions for individuals in the current photo. It draws expressions from a series of recently captured burst photos, a feature already available on certain Google Pixel devices within Google Photos > Edit > Tools > Best Take.

Following that, Circle To Search is demonstrated, a functionality already present on specific Pixel and Galaxy smartphones. This feature enables users to initiate a search for any item on the screen by circling it with their finger. Circle To Search can be activated by long-pressing the home button or navigation handle.

Google Pixel 8a Live Translate and Audio Magic Eraser

Live Translate is showcased next, offering real-time translations for foreign language audio and conversations, with the ability to point at text for translation. This feature is currently accessible on Google Pixels within Settings > System and is also available on select Galaxy devices.

The video also introduces Audio Magic Eraser, enabling users to selectively eliminate various background noises from video clips, accessible within the Edit menu in Google Photos on select devices.

Finally, the Pixel 8a is presented in white, black, and blue colours towards the end of the video, consistent with previously leaked renders and design hints. The phone is expected to be launched in May.