 Google Pixel 8a promo leak hints at support for Best Take, Live Translate and other AI features | Mobile News

Google Pixel 8a promo leak hints at support for Best Take, Live Translate and other AI features

Leaked promotional video reveals Google Pixel 8a's AI features ahead of Google I/O event. Google’s budget-friendly phone is expected to launch in May.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 29 2024, 13:10 IST
Icon
From Google Pixel 8a to Android 15, what to expect at Google I/O 2024
Google Pixel 8a
1/5 Google I/O 2024 time and place: Google has announced that its annual developer conference will kick off on May 14 at 10:30 PM IST or 10:00 AM PT. If last year's trend continues, it is likely to be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater at the Google HQ in Mountain View, California. (Google)
Google Pixel 8a
2/5 1. Artificial intelligence: During this year's conference, artificial intelligence (AI) could yet again take center stage, especially after Google already made several major AI announcements this year including Gemini and Gemma, its families of Large Language Models (LLMs). (Google)
Google Pixel 8a
3/5 2. Google Pixel 8a: Google is also likely to showcase its upcoming affordable smartphone, the Pixel 8a. It will be the latest entry into the Google Pixel 8 series which already has the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. In January, an alleged Pixel 8a retail box was spotted online which hints at a Pixel 8-esque design of the rumoured smartphone. (Representative Image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Android 15: The Android 14 rollout began last year and more and more devices are getting it. What does this mean? We could potentially see some Android 15-related unveilings or announcements at Google I/0 2024, especially now that the Preview Phase 1 seems to have kicked off. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Other announcements: Apart from this, Google could also make announcements related to its other services including Gmail, Photos, Maps and Workspace. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8a
icon View all Images
Google Pixel 8a smartphone leaks reveal exciting AI features and sleek design details ahead of launch. (Google)

Google is gearing up to unveil its budget-friendly Pixel smartphone, the Google Pixel 8a, at the upcoming Google I/O event next month. Before the official announcement, various leaks and speculations about the forthcoming smartphone have emerged, shedding light on its key features and design. The latest leak comes in the form of promotional video, which reveals the Google AI functionalities that the Pixel 8a will offer.

Leaked Google Pixel 8a AI Features

A leaked marketing video of the Google Pixel 8a by Google, leaked byOnLeaks (via MySmartPrice), prominently features the Google AI branding from the outset.

B0CHMRZ996-1

Google Pixel 8a Circle To Search

The first highlighted feature is Best Take, allowing users to select different facial expressions for individuals in the current photo. It draws expressions from a series of recently captured burst photos, a feature already available on certain Google Pixel devices within Google Photos > Edit > Tools > Best Take.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced; Check discounts on Samsung, OnePlus smartphones and more

Following that, Circle To Search is demonstrated, a functionality already present on specific Pixel and Galaxy smartphones. This feature enables users to initiate a search for any item on the screen by circling it with their finger. Circle To Search can be activated by long-pressing the home button or navigation handle.

Google Pixel 8a Live Translate and Audio Magic Eraser

Live Translate is showcased next, offering real-time translations for foreign language audio and conversations, with the ability to point at text for translation. This feature is currently accessible on Google Pixels within Settings > System and is also available on select Galaxy devices.

Also read: Google Pixel 8a to boast powerful tensor G3 chipset, seven years of security updates

The video also introduces Audio Magic Eraser, enabling users to selectively eliminate various background noises from video clips, accessible within the Edit menu in Google Photos on select devices.

Finally, the Pixel 8a is presented in white, black, and blue colours towards the end of the video, consistent with previously leaked renders and design hints. The phone is expected to be launched in May.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Apr, 13:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from apple oneplus nord ce 4 review: no nonsense smartphone under 25,000 google pixel 8a design images leaked with curves and bezels: know what’s coming ahead of launch oneplus 13 may get snapdragon 8 gen 4 chip and a periscope camera, suggests leak infinix gt 20 pro renders leak online ahead of launch; check expected features, design and more honor x9b review: premium looks and good battery life at 25,999 oneplus nord ce 3 price reduces after nord ce 4 launch- check new price and discount offers samsung has a new problem in pakistan with galaxy s24 smartphones- all details samsung galaxy unpacked event date tipped: from galaxy z fold 6 to galaxy ring, know what’s coming this amazing whatsapp trick lets you delete messages for everyone on iphone, android; know how
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 8a promo leak hints at support for Best Take, Live Translate and other AI features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay

Best Deals For You

Honor 90
5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Redmi 13C 5G
Top 7 Redmi phones under 12000: From Redmi 13C to Redmi A2 - Know them all
360 Home Security Camera 2K
Valentine's Day Gift Ideas: Great options available in Xiaomi's gadget collection - check it out
PlayStation 5
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Best phones under 40000: Check Techno Phantom X2, Samsung Galaxy A54, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets